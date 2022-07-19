With the historic Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire well into its third month, anxious legislators are demanding to know how much the disaster is going to cost, who is going to bear that cost and how state and federal officials plan to make communities devastated by the blaze whole again. 

Lawmakers on the Legislative Finance Committee hammered away on the topic during a hearing Tuesday in Silver City. They did not get many clear answers, and their frustration and concern was palatable. Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, suggested the state launch a lawsuit against the federal government to get needed financial aid.

"We’re going to have to show a little bit of leadership and a lot of determination and tell the [federal] government this is the way the cow is going to eat the cabbage today, and if you don’t like it, we’ll see you in court," Muñoz said during an update of the impact from the fire presented by Kelly Hamilton, deputy secretary for the state Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

