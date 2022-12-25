New Mexico lawmakers are reviving a long and so far unsuccessful effort to pay members of the state Legislature a base salary.

A proposal to ask voters to amend the state Constitution to establish a citizens’ commission on compensation, which would have the authority to set legislators’ salaries, is in the works for the upcoming legislative session.

The push to end New Mexico’s status as the only state in the nation whose legislators are unsalaried is part of a larger effort to modernize the Legislature. Other bills that will be introduced in 2023 include increasing the number of year-round staff for lawmakers and lengthening legislative sessions — ideas that garnered overwhelming support in a recent survey of lawmakers and which also have been recommended in a University of New Mexico report on legislative professionalism.

