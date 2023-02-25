George W. Bush was serving his first term as president and the first season of American Idol premiered on TV the last time the governor of New Mexico received a salary increase.

Not just the governor but the attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, treasurer and state land commissioner haven't seen raises in more than two decades.

Three high-ranking Senate Democrats are championing a proposal to give them each a nearly $60,000 raise.

