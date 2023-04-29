When several lawmakers, advocates and public defenders gathered in late February to review more than two dozen bills that aimed to address gaps in New Mexico's behavioral health services, they agreed the pile of proposed legislation pointed to a crisis.
There was an urgent need to bolster a system of care that was failing the state's residents, leading to increased rates of substance abuse, crime and homelessness.
“You pay for it in the death rate, you pay for it in the ER and — most importantly of all — we pay for it with youth," Connie Elizabeth Vigil, president of the Greater Albuquerque Business Alliance, told about a dozen people who attended the meeting. "If we don’t get youth into prevention and treatment programs for these problems, that is going to take down our whole population in New Mexico.”
But the outlook for passage was poor for many of the measures by that time; it was too late in the Legislature's 60-day session to coordinate what had begun as a scattershot approach.
Vigil, who serves on the Bernalillo County Prevention, Intervention and Harm Reduction Committee, is determined to see better results in 2024. She held a virtual discussion with other advocates and stakeholders recently to initiate a more cohesive effort to strengthen the behavioral health system ahead of next year's legislative session. While it's still early in the process, the group has identified a key problem the state must tackle: a severe shortage of workers and facilities to treat behavioral health patients.
"We're here to reintroduce legislation, policy, anything that can remove any barriers to our current system of care," Vigil told the lawmakers, behavioral health experts, medical professionals, prosecutors and public defenders who had tuned in to the online talk.
She added, "We're spinning out of control."
While most of the behavioral health-related measures stalled in this year's session, about $161 million in recurring funds was allocated to various state departments to support initiatives, including $25 million for Medicaid reimbursement rate increases and $1.8 million for provider training and to support a children's psychiatric hospital at the University of New Mexico.
State Sen. Jerry Ortiz y Pino, D-Albuquerque, who participated in the recent discussion, said in an interview the state can continue to put more money in the budget to increase care, "but if there's nobody to do the work, it does not translate into additional services for people."
The state has struggled to recruit and retain an array of health care professionals, including those who work in mental and behavioral health, he said.
It's a serious challenge. A report released during the summer noted the lack of workers and found 70 of the state's 76 child and adolescent psychiatrists are working in just four counties; 25 counties have no such services.
The need is critical, advocates say, because New Mexico has one of the highest rates of teen suicide and high rates of alcohol use and alcohol-related death.
State Rep. Reena Szczepanski, D-Santa Fe, who also joined Vigil's coalition, said in an interview she wants to take a "hard look at student loan repayment [plans] for behavioral health professions of all kinds and see if we can't make a major investment of one-time funds because these are one-time costs."
She also wants to find a way to again raise Medicaid reimbursement rates for behavioral health treatment.
In the next legislative session, she said, lawmakers could choose to introduce an omnibus behavioral health bill rather than several different bills to improve the system. "It's certainly something I'd be interested in putting together," Szczepanski added.
The group's focus also turned to a need for more treatment options in the criminal justice system to aid offenders with mental and behavioral health conditions, keeping out of jails and prisons — where such support is in short supply — and deterring them from committing more crimes.
A program known as pre-prosecution diversion, which is gaining momentum in New Mexico and elsewhere, offers up to two years of treatment for defendants charged with low-level, nonviolent crimes.
"Diversion is the key," Vigil said.
Sam Bregman, 2nd Judicial District attorney who also participated in the virtual meeting, said in an interview Bernalillo County has about 340 defendants enrolled in its pre-prosecution diversion program.
The challenge, he said, is too few providers. "People get put on waiting lists. We need funding, we need medical professionals ready to do the work."
Bregman said most people who participate in pre-prosecution diversion are addicted to drugs, primarily fentanyl.
"It doesn't mean they are a bad person," he said. "They've messed up, and we want to help them." The program gives people "a second chance to stay out of the criminal justice system."
Julpa Davé, a managing attorney with the New Mexico Law Offices of the Public Defender in Albuquerque, also cited a shortage of treatment centers. Sometimes the county has to send program participants out of the county or out of state for help, she said.
"If we do not have a place to send our clients, we are failing our clients," Davé said, and often the only remaining option is jail, which she sees as an ineffective solution for defendants with behavioral health challenges.
"You and I are still going to be seeing these [crime] problems in the community … if we are not dealing with the problem," she said.