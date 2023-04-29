When several lawmakers, advocates and public defenders gathered in late February to review more than two dozen bills that aimed to address gaps in New Mexico's behavioral health services, they agreed the pile of proposed legislation pointed to a crisis.

There was an urgent need to bolster a system of care that was failing the state's residents, leading to increased rates of substance abuse, crime and homelessness.

“You pay for it in the death rate, you pay for it in the ER and — most importantly of all — we pay for it with youth," Connie Elizabeth Vigil, president of the Greater Albuquerque Business Alliance, told about a dozen people who attended the meeting. "If we don’t get youth into prevention and treatment programs for these problems, that is going to take down our whole population in New Mexico.”

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Recommended for you