Incoming state Rep. Reena Szczepanski remembers the day she sat down to sign some of the final documents to purchase a home in Santa Fe.

As she got to the page of covenants, or agreements, one section of text left her shocked.

“One of the covenants was ‘No Asians,’ ” she recalled. “I was stunned. At first, I thought ‘I’ve misread this,’ and the more that I stared at it, the more that I realized this was part of this historical document.”

Popular in the Community