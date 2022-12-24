Incoming state Rep. Reena Szczepanski remembers the day she sat down to sign some of the final documents to purchase a home in Santa Fe.
As she got to the page of covenants, or agreements, one section of text left her shocked.
“One of the covenants was ‘No Asians,’ ” she recalled. “I was stunned. At first, I thought ‘I’ve misread this,’ and the more that I stared at it, the more that I realized this was part of this historical document.”
Szczepanski’s story is not uncommon.
Discriminatory language still exists in historical real estate transactions and records across the country. Though these discriminatory covenants are unconstitutional and unenforceable, they are reminders of the dark past of even the most open-minded communities.
The Legislature reconvenes for its 2023 session next month, and some lawmakers are working on a bill to remove racially restrictive and gendered language from titles, deeds and other property documents after Santa Fe County Clerk Katherine Clark brought the issue to their attention.
“A lot of property in Santa Fe historically was redlined, so it didn’t allow Native Americans to buy property, Hispanic Americans, African Americans, and it didn’t allow Asian Americans to buy property,” Clark said. “It’s really a problem all over the country, because of the nature of records, where it’s sort of a historical timeline of ownership.
“A lot of old things and titles that are in the records of any municipality or county or jurisdiction has old redlining language in it,” she added. “… The problem is that some of that language or notation gets carried forward unnecessarily when new deeds are being recorded.”
Discriminatory covenants became common in the early 20th century as a way to keep minorities from buying property in certain neighborhoods. Although legal challenges to the practice started to gain traction in the 1940s, this continued for decades until it was made illegal by the Fair Housing Act in 1968.
Szczepanski, D-Santa Fe, said her home was built in the 1950s, and she believes the covenant likely stemmed from the anti-Asian sentiment that some Americans had after World War II.
“It’s such a powerful reminder of some of the really negative history of racism in this country,” she said. “You know, this is a state where we really pride ourselves on embracing all kinds of cultures and welcoming people of all backgrounds, and it’s just so antithetical to what I think our communities and our families believe in.”
Additionally, many mortgages still ask potential female owners about their marital status and not males.
As a county clerk, Clark said she sees property records often and started noticing discriminatory language as soon as she took office.
“I was actually very surprised to see it,” Clark said. “When I’ve gone to conferences with other clerks and recorders; they’ve mentioned that this is something they’re still working on. So, I just realized we needed to have a conversation again in New Mexico.”
Sen. Gerald Ortiz y Pino, D-Albuquerque, plans to sponsor the bill and enlisted Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto to help draft the legislation.
Ivey-Soto, D-Albuquerque, said the bill will essentially make it illegal to include covenants and restrictions that violate the Fair Housing Act in property documents going forward.
He said they have already started working with title companies to make this possible.
“So, what would happen is that we would put in law that it will be dropped when the property is turned over. We would also allow any property owner who wants to be proactive to go down and file a new description of their property without that information,” Ivey-Soto said.
Similar legislation has passed in several states in recent years. Idaho legislators unanimously passed a law earlier this year outlawing racially restrictive covenants and letting homeowners modify existing ones. Wyoming passed a similar bill in 2021, and Nevada did in 2019.
During their last meeting of the year, on Dec. 13, Santa Fe County commissioners passed a resolution promising to support the legislation. Clark said commissioners, like most people, had no idea this was still going on in their community.
“This seems a long-overdue time to bring us all into the 21st century, or even the 20th century,” said Commissioner Hank Hughes.