A little over four years since a historic court ruling said New Mexico has denied several groups of students, including Native Americans, their constitutional right to an education, those wondering whether those students are getting help got something of an update this week.

The news is neither good or bad, as lawmakers from both the Legislative Education Study Committee and Indian Affairs Committee learned during a Thursday morning hearing on the issue.

In short, the jury is still out and no verdict has been issued. Because of a lack of assessment data and an inability to track other advancement measures, no one really knows yet if extra funding and programs are having an impact in moving the needle upward for those students.

