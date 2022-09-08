A little over four years since a historic court ruling said New Mexico has denied several groups of students, including Native Americans, their constitutional right to an education, those wondering whether those students are getting help got something of an update this week.
The news is neither good or bad, as lawmakers from both the Legislative Education Study Committee and Indian Affairs Committee learned during a Thursday morning hearing on the issue.
In short, the jury is still out and no verdict has been issued. Because of a lack of assessment data and an inability to track other advancement measures, no one really knows yet if extra funding and programs are having an impact in moving the needle upward for those students.
“It is unclear if New Mexico students, and particularly those named in the lawsuit, are any better off,” John Sena, the recently appointed deputy director of the study committee, told those lawmakers.
Running through a series of potential remedies the state has initiated since that 2018 court ruling — from additional funding for bilingual programs and initiatives for Native American students, as well as the implementation of extra learning time programs — Sena said time and again it remains “unclear” if these programs are having their desired effect.
In the case of those bilingual programs, Sena said student participation has actually dropped since the 2018 court ruling on the Yazzie/Martinez lawsuit.
“This is still an area of concern,” Sena said. “Maybe we want to take a closer look at English learners and see what other supports and services the Legislature can provide for those students.”
That lawsuit was brought on by a coalition of parents, students, lawmakers and others in 2014. The plaintiffs in that case charged New Mexico had not done enough to address the needs of Native Americans, English-language learners, disabled and low-income students.
Since that time, legislators have provided continual funding increases topping $100 million per year to help provide resources for those at-risk students with the goal of putting them on equal educational footing with other students in the state.
Since regular assessment tests were curtailed or altered during the past two years as New Mexico struggled with the impact of the pandemic, Sena indicated it may be difficult to determine “whether or not any of this is working.”
On paper, the results do not look encouraging. Data recently released by the New Mexico Public Education Department showed only 34 percent of public school students in grades 3 to 8 earned scores in the range of proficiency on statewide reading tests in the spring, and just 26 percent were proficient in math. Proficiency rates among Native American, Black and Hispanic students were notably lower than among white and Asian students.
Public Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus, using data from an assessment tool kept in place for kindergartners and first and second graders during the pandemic, played up some student proficiency successes from around the state.
Choosing assessment results for English-language learners in four elementary schools — one each in the Albuquerque, Floyd, Lake Arthur and Las Cruces school districts — Steinhaus said their collective learning growth among those students is “pretty incredible.”
But, he added, “Do we see that growth in every school? No. Did I pick the most outstanding schools? Yes.”
He said his department is reaching out to leaders and teachers at those schools to find out how they are achieving such results.
Meanwhile, the Public Education Department is working on an action plan on the Yazzie/Martinez lawsuit, which should be ready by the end of September, said Vickie Bannerman, director of that department’s Identity, Equity and Transformation division.
While some lawmakers on the committee praised the state’s efforts to address the court ruling, saying it takes time to see new funding and programs pay off in terms of academic proficiency, Rep. Liz Thomson, D-Albuquerque, blasted the apparent lack of information and programming for the state’s special education students.
She said those students remain underserved and should have their own distinct funding pool “so we can make sure they get what they need.”
She said as long as the state fails to help those students, she will urge every group and person involved in the Yazzie/Martinez lawsuit to keep on fighting it.
As it is, the court system could once again get involved if the state does not prove it is helping the students highlighted in the 2018 ruling, lawyers for the New Mexico Center for Law and Poverty, which represented some of the plaintiffs in that case, told lawmakers.
“If the state doesn’t come up with a solid plan to satisfy the court’s order, it may ultimately have to intervene as it has done in the past,” attorney Melissa Candelaria from the center said.
Her colleague, Alisa Diehl, said while there’s the potential to “do something transformational for the kids of New Mexico,” it’s also true there is a potential “for this lawsuit to go on for many years or even decades” if progress is not made.
