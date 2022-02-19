New Mexico's nearly $8.5 billion spending plan — the largest on record — is said to include something for everyone.
Lawmakers are no exception.
Carved into the proposed budget is $827.7 million in capital outlay funding, informally known as pork, which allows legislators, at least when times are good, to take millions of dollars in taxpayer money back to their districts to pay for projects of their liking.
Think of it as bringing home the bacon.
In lean budget years, the amount of money available for lawmakers can be small. When times are really tough, they may not get any money at all.
This isn't one of those times, thanks in large part to a surge in oil and natural gas production because capital outlay money is tied to the bonding capacity of New Mexico's severance tax.
In the budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year, each member of the House was allocated nearly $1.9 million, and each senator received $3.1 million.
"When you got that much money and you essentially just have to follow the guidelines, it felt a lot like Santa Claus or the rich guy that's just, 'Here's a coin for you, sonny. Here's a nice shiny coin for you,' that kind of thing," said Sen. Jerry Ortiz y Pino, D-Albuquerque.
Winners and losers
While the discretionary dollars can buy political clout, lawmakers describe the process as a double-edged sword, particularly when their constituents know state government coffers are brimming with cash.
Lawmakers said they were inundated with requests this year. Although they got more money than in years past, it isn't enough to fund every demand.
"You wind up going through [all the funding requests] and realizing that everybody you say yes to, you have to say no to three or four others, so it's a mixed blessing," Ortiz y Pino said.
Sen. Crystal Diamond, R-Elephant Butte, agreed, saying the requests are far greater than what's available to spend.
"I have $200 million in asks," she said. "You need to make sure you're funding what's good for the community as a whole and not select small groups because you're going to leave a number of asks unfilled. Far more requests go unfunded than the ones that are funded, so yes, you may have some people who are appreciative and grateful, [but] you better make sure those programs are good for constituents because you're also going to have a handful of people who asked for money that went unfunded."
Sen. George Muñoz, a Gallup Democrat who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, said deciding who gets a share of his capital outlay funding is no easy task.
"Capital outlay is the hardest thing I think I have to do in the Legislature," he said, adding he represents multiple Navajo chapter houses, city and county governments and a pueblo.
"I represent such a large area, and there's so much need," he said. "I try to treat everybody equal or I try to fund one project in some years. There's winners over here and some years there's winners over there. Some years you win, and some years you lose."
Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, said there's "no question" the process of picking and choosing is challenging.
"All of us represent different districts that have different needs," he said. "For example, in Senate District 25, I've always tried to find a balance between the city and the county. I've got Tesuque Pueblo, I've got Eldorado, and trying to find that balance is really the challenge."
High-powered lobbyists are sometimes part of the equation. A lot of money, after all, is at stake.
Myriad projects, often involving private contractors, get funded through capital outlay. They include baseball fields, senior centers, libraries, parking lot renovations, new bathrooms, sewer lines and airport terminals. Sometimes, a building might get named after the lawmaker who provided the pork.
The funding process has been criticized as too secretive in the past.
Under a bill the Legislature passed and the governor signed into law last year, the state is now required to publish a searchable database showing how each lawmaker spends capital outlay dollars, part of an effort to make the process more transparent.
A piece of the pie
Rep. Roger Montoya, D-Velarde, who started sharing details about his allocations online before it was required, called it a "heartwarming experience" to take money home to his district.
"It's the only tool, if you will, that we have to bring back direct services, allocations, discretionary dollars, and I think that it does set up sort of an idea that power is an important piece," he said, adding he and his staff hold meetings with constituents and travel into communities to determine the most critical needs.
"I'm trying with all my heart to bring equity to them," Montoya said.
Capital outlay gives legislators a lot of influence, he said.
"Everybody's calling; they want a pie of that pie," he said. "But it sets up a very, very challenging construct where they come for a handout once a year, and it just isn't commensurate with the need."
Some lawmakers, especially those representing rural areas, question whether the process within state government is fair. Albuquerque-area lawmakers represent a big bloc in the Legislature, which means the Bernalillo County metro area gets the biggest influx of cash.
Montoya said he receives an onslaught of requests.
"Every year for the last two sessions, I have hired staff," he said. "There's two that are year-round and I have two that are seasonal, and one of them is dealing just with capital outlay because it is the only bucket of money we can bring back to our districts, and being utterly equitable is high on my list of priorities."
Lawmakers try to combine their resources.
In recent years, for example, the Santa Fe delegation has started to work together to try to fully fund projects.
"That's not how it was always done," Wirth said. "When I first came into the [Legislature as a state representative], we also had lots of capital outlay money, and I used to have lines of folks waiting outside the door trying to get those funds."
At that time, he said, a group of constituents would hear the requests and help Wirth prioritize.
"That worked pretty well for me back then," Wirth said. "Of course … the capital outlay went away for a whole bunch of years when there was no money — and now it's back."
Wirth said the $3.1 million senators received this year isn't an all-time high. When he served in the House, he said senators received around $4 million one year.
"It goes up and down, but this is a lot of money, for sure," he said.
The lion's share of the money for the capital outlay bill — $681.1 million — is from bonds backed by state severance tax revenue. Strong recovery in the oil and gas markets pushed severance tax collections well above their five-year average. Of the $827.7 million in capital outlay, lawmakers and the governor shared about $390 million.
"After the statewide projects get funded, then the governor gets one-third of the remainder, [the Senate gets] a third and the House gets the third," Ortiz y Pino said, adding each chamber divvies up the funds equally among its members.
"The process, as chaotic as it is, does give each individual legislator a chance to have a say about how it gets spent, which we don't have in the budget, which we don't have in statewide allocations," he said. "You know, we can lobby for hours, but we don't really have a say. This gives us a sense of being able to do something for our districts."
Ortiz y Pino and other lawmakers say they give all requests equal consideration.
"But at the end of the day, it's inevitable that someone's not going to be completely happy with what we do," Wirth said.
Nora Meyers Sackett, Lujan Grisham's press secretary, said the governor receives "a great many requests for capital outlay" projects.
"This year we've received over 750 requests from around the state that total over $2 billion," she wrote in an email.
The governor will chiefly be funding projects that address public safety, broadband, water, economic development, housing and roads — all issues Lujan Grisham is focused on supporting, Sackett wrote, adding the governor will also work to leverage other funds.
"Shovel-readiness is paramount when selecting meaningful projects, as is ensuring that we are able to fund the proposals to completion," she said.
Unspent appropriations
That's been a huge problem in New Mexico, and changes to capital outlay are in the works.
The state is sitting on some $1.8 billion in unspent capital outlay appropriations for reasons that range from insufficient funds to complete projects to not enough employees to manage them. Lawmakers have considered a use-it-or-lose-it approach that could free up the money for other purposes.
"At some point, we're going to have to realize that we can't do this anymore," Muñoz said Tuesday before the Senate unanimously approved the capital outlay bill.
"We're going to have to change the capital process so it works," he said. "We know a lot of these projects … are never going to get completed because of cost overruns and time constraints and we keep [reauthorizing the appropriations]. One year we paid penalties to the [Internal Revenue Service] because projects weren't done."
Muñoz warned his colleagues that proposed fixes would be part of the 60-day legislative session next year.
"It's going to be painful, but it's going to come out better in the end," he said.
Lawmakers this year reauthorized about $1.5 billion for 147 projects, some dating back to 2018.
"That is an enormous amount of money that is just sitting out there," Diamond said, adding the state needs to improve its processes to make sure projects are fully funded and that legislators should take some responsibility for the backlog of projects.
"There's a great disconnect in how we're allocating our capital outlay dollars," she said. "It's a disservice to us as senators because we're not fully funding our communities and really, ultimately, it's a disservice to New Mexico because as we see today, we're sitting on over a billion dollars in unfunded projects, which is quite a shame."
Electoral impact
Timothy B. Krebs, professor and chairman of the Department of Political Science at the University of New Mexico, said lawmakers hold on to capital outlay funding "dearly" and make it a priority.
"To them, it matters — it really, really matters," he said. "That's sort of the proof that yes, they believe it has an electoral impact and so now that they've got so much more money, that's making them feel really good about being able to defend their seats."
But it's hard to say what the actual impact of that spending is because so much of the voting in state legislative races has been on the basis of party, he said.
Other factors, though, are at play in the upcoming November general election, Krebs said.
"It's a tough cycle nationally because the president's unpopular," he said, noting President Joe Biden and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is seeking a second four-year term, are both Democrats.
"It could be the case that the Republicans are advantaged in this cycle," he said. "I'm not saying that a Republican is going to unseat our governor. That's going to be super hard to do, but it may have some effects down ballot of close races."
