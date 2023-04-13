Sen. Jerry Ortiz y Pino was planning to write Barbara Vigil a letter of support when he got the news she was stepping down as head of the state's troubled child welfare advocacy department.

"That's unfortunate; that's too bad," the Albuquerque Democrat said in an interview when he heard the news Vigil resigned Thursday as secretary of the Children, Youth and Families Department. "I was just thinking to write her and ask her how we can help her during this interim session."

Noting Vigil was a lawyer and judge and her predecessor, Brian Blalock, was an attorney, Ortiz y Pino said he hopes the state hires someone "experienced in protective services … a social worker, not a lawyer," to succeed Vigil. 

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Recommended for you