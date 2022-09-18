thumbnail_Safety Crossing- Deer Crossing.jpg

An animal safety crossing in Nevada where the transportation department has implemented a program intended to provide animals safer migration paths. 

 Courtesy image

All the necessary ingredients were in place to create the perfect — more accurately, perfectly horrific — vehicular crash.

It was a dark winter night, and the two elk were crossing N.M. 68 south of Taos, probably to forage for food. That's when Garrett VeneKlasen spotted the animals while driving in his aging Lexus. 

VeneKlasen had just enough time to veer out of the line of the mother elk, but his vehicle sideswiped an approximately 250-pound calf.  The collision killed the smaller elk and caused "significant" damage to the vehicle.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

