Los Alamos National Laboratory’s nuclear weapons program has stirred controversy for decades. Another hotly debated issue, which grabs far fewer headlines, is distributing the lab’s economic benefits more fairly.

One lawmaker contends Los Alamos County is a lopsided recipient of gross receipts tax revenue lab employees generate and wants some of it to flow to Rio Arriba County, which supplies essential workers to the lab.

State Rep. Joseph Sanchez, D-Alcalde, said it’s only fair that when a county provides workers to help a national laboratory fulfill its mission, it gets something in return beyond those employees’ paychecks.