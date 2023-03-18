Los Alamos National Laboratory’s nuclear weapons program has stirred controversy for decades. Another hotly debated issue, which grabs far fewer headlines, is distributing the lab’s economic benefits more fairly.
One lawmaker contends Los Alamos County is a lopsided recipient of gross receipts tax revenue lab employees generate and wants some of it to flow to Rio Arriba County, which supplies essential workers to the lab.
State Rep. Joseph Sanchez, D-Alcalde, said it’s only fair that when a county provides workers to help a national laboratory fulfill its mission, it gets something in return beyond those employees’ paychecks.
Sanchez proposes creating a fund that would be replenished regularly with money from Los Alamos County’s 2.18% gross receipts tax. This local tax is in addition to the state’s 5% GRT.
The money would be used to improve infrastructure and bolster police and fire services in Rio Arriba County and northern Santa Fe County, Sanchez said. He referred to research that found 65% of the lab’s employees live outside Los Alamos, including in the Española Valley.
“More than half the workers drive up the hill, and none of that GRT goes down the hill,” Sanchez said. “It stays in Los Alamos County.”
Sanchez’s argument seems to contradict the lab’s economic and employment data. A web page states lab employees primarily spend their salaries — a collective $1.3 billion — in their home communities.
That includes $147 million in Rio Arriba County and $332 million in Santa Fe County, according to the lab’s data.
Sanchez said he doesn’t doubt workers bring money back to the county. But they also shop at Los Alamos stores, eat meals at the restaurants and buy gas at the service stations there because it’s convenient, he said.
He asked Rep. Derrick Lente, who chairs the legislative Revenue Stabilization and Tax Policy Committee, to conduct a study on the issue, with an eye on how to be more equitable.
Lente stipulated Rio Arriba and Los Alamos officials must try to work out a deal first on funneling tax money to Rio Arriba, Sanchez said. If the negotiations fail, then the committee will do the study, he added.
Julie Williams-Hill, a spokeswoman for the Los Alamos County manager, wrote in an email county representatives met with Sanchez last week, but she could provide no further details.
County Manager Steven Lynne was unavailable Friday to answer questions, she wrote.
Rio Arriba County Manager Jeremy Maestas wrote in an email he must review Sanchez’s proposal more thoroughly before he can comment.
County commissioners would be the ones to decide whether to formally support or oppose it, Maestas wrote. He didn’t indicate whether the two counties had begun discussing the matter.
Rep. Christine Chandler, D-Los Alamos, whom Sanchez said strongly opposed the idea of diverting any gross receipts tax revenue, didn’t respond to requests for comment.
Sanchez said his request to conduct a study on tax revenue equity drew 15 co-sponsors. His early hope was to get discussions going during the session, but now he would be satisfied to see the interim committee delve into it after the session, he said.
If the committee concludes the current situation is inequitable and Rio Arriba, which is struggling to fund essential services, should get some of Los Alamos’ tax revenue, the next step would be crafting a bill to resolve the problem, Sanchez said.
The bill might involve revising the state tax code to allow for diverting Los Alamos’ gross receipts tax revenue into a recurring fund, he said.
This fund could be leveraged to issue construction bonds to improve Rio Arriba’s infrastructure, Sanchez said, calling it “a huge need.”
Many people in the rural areas can’t drink their well water because septic tanks have contaminated the aquifer, so they must buy bottled water, he said.
“It’s crazy,” Sanchez said.
Because everyone in the outlying areas uses septic systems, there is no waste treatment plant, he said, adding the additional tax money would enable the county to build one, which is imperative for public health.
He noted most county residents live in rural areas, where basic services are lacking. Funding is also needed to expand broadband, bolster law enforcement and build facilities for fire crews so they can better cover the area, he said.
Sanchez said he’s not seeking to take tax money away from Los Alamos County residents. It’s simply an effort to get something back for what workers from Rio Arriba contribute, he said.
“The lab is a regional employer, and the GRT should be benefiting those areas where those workers are coming from,” Sanchez said.