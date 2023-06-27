New Mexico Cultural Affairs Secretary Debra Garcia y Griego, who has been hounded in recent months over her decision to fire the former longtime director of the state Office of Archaeological Studies, almost avoided questions on the subject when she appeared before lawmakers Tuesday in Las Cruces.

But after members of the Legislative Finance Committee praised Garcia y Griego, saying she was doing “wonderful things” and “good work,” Rep. Nathan Small, D-Las Cruces, indirectly broached the thorny issue in what the committee chairman said would be the last question of the day.

He asked the Cabinet secretary to describe current operations at the Office of Archaeological Studies.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Recommended for you