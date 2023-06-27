New Mexico Cultural Affairs Secretary Debra Garcia y Griego, who has been hounded in recent months over her decision to fire the former longtime director of the state Office of Archaeological Studies, almost avoided questions on the subject when she appeared before lawmakers Tuesday in Las Cruces.
But after members of the Legislative Finance Committee praised Garcia y Griego, saying she was doing “wonderful things” and “good work,” Rep. Nathan Small, D-Las Cruces, indirectly broached the thorny issue in what the committee chairman said would be the last question of the day.
He asked the Cabinet secretary to describe current operations at the Office of Archaeological Studies.
The February firing of Eric Blinman, who had joined the state’s archaeology program in 1988 and became director of the Office of Archaeological Studies 17 years ago, has turned into a lightning rod of controversy.
Hundreds of Blinman’s supporters, including historians, archaeologists and librarians, have petitioned Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to withdraw her reappointment of Garcia y Griego as cultural affairs secretary. The governor, however, has refused.
The firing also triggered a federal lawsuit by Blinman, who claims he faced discrimination as an older white man and retaliation after telling a human resources official he believed Garcia y Griego was having an affair with a subordinate — all allegations a spokesman for the Department of Cultural Affairs has called “untrue and unfounded.”
Garcia y Griego continues to face questions about Blinman — and it happened for the first time in a public forum Tuesday.
“I want to briefly bring up and sort of preface it with understanding about any sort of personnel issues, you know, fully respect and understand that those are privileged,” Small said before asking how the department was ensuring strong protections in archaeology.
Small, the chairman of the influential House Appropriations and Finance Committee, called protections of archaeology “an area of the absolute, utmost importance to the state” and asked Garcia y Griego to “sort of describe how things are within that realm briefly.”
Garcia y Griego said the office is now operating under interim co-directors: Michelle Ensey, who is the state archaeologist and deputy state historic preservation officer, and Matt Barbour, deputy director of the New Mexico Historic Sites Division.
Thatcher Seltzer-Rogers, president of the Archaeological Society of New Mexico, started Monday as director of business operations, she added.
The position was created following a third-party assessment that suggested the office needed “somebody to direct the business operations, since it’s so reliant on contracts and client relations,” rather than a deputy director, Garcia y Griego said.
“We have retained all of the staff that was previously employed at the Office of Archaeological Studies with the exception of one who has decided to retire,” she said, referring to personnel matters since Blinman’s termination.
“OAS is operating very well at the moment,” she added.
Garcia y Griego also explained the department has two
agencies “that carry out very different archaeological responsibilities.”
The first, the Office of Archaeological Studies, is part of the Museum of New Mexico system.
“Its primary charge is around education and contract archaeology,” she said.
“Contract archaeology became an emphasis when there were more and more other requirements regarding archaeology and there were not enough contractors to provide those services.
“There are now a lot of private firms, but the Office of Archaeological Studies still plays a
really important role in doing contract archaeology for certain entities and in certain places,” she added.
Garcia y Griego said the department’s Historic Preservation Division is “really key in protecting archaeological resources” in the state.
“Statutorily, they’re the ones that actually have the state archaeologists,” she said.
“They are responsible for all the permitting of archaeological work all around the state, including archaeological work done by the Office of Archaeological Studies, so those archaeologists have to go to [the Historic Preservation Division] to get permitted,” she said.
At the end of Garcia y Griego’s presentation, committee Chairman George Muñoz, D-Gallup, thanked her for the explanation — and also cautioned lawmakers against butting into personnel issues.
“Thanks for the update on the archaeological stuff that kind of lit up our email, and people were a little upset,” he said. “But thank you for the explanation. I don’t think legislators should dwell in employee policy.”
Daniel Zillmann, a spokesman for the Department of Cultural Affairs, wrote in a statement Garcia y Griego “very much appreciated the questions from the Legislative Finance Committee, which remained germane to the functions” of the Office of Archaeological Studies.
“The LFC was clearly constituent-focused in their level of inquiry, and the Secretary would be happy to clarify if they have further questions,” he said.