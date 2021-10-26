Close to 30 terminally ill New Mexicans — possibly more — have ended their lives on their own accord since a contentious medical aid-in-dying law took effect in June.
"To date, more than 20 [deaths under the Elizabeth Whitefield End-of-Life Options Act] have been reported to Department of Health," Rep. Debbie Armstrong, D-Albuquerque, the primary sponsor of the legislation, told her colleagues Tuesday.
"We happen to know of close to 30," she added. "We don't necessarily know them all. They don't have to report to us. It's through our relationships with entities that we have heard about many."
The law, named after a judge who died of cancer in 2018 after advocating for such legislation, allows terminally ill patients who are of sound mind to take their own lives with the aid of a physician. To qualify for aid in dying under the bill, a patient has to be an adult, a New Mexico resident and mentally capable of making an informed decision.
At the time legislators approved the bill, which Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed into law in April, it was unknown how many New Mexicans would request a physician’s aid in dying.
"This act is not really about people dying," Dr. David R. Grube, national medical director for Compassion & Choices, a nonprofit that supports end-of-life options, told members of the Legislative Health and Human Services Committee. "It's about dealing with intolerable terminal suffering, and so now in New Mexico, the same number of people will die but less of them will suffer."
The underlying terminal condition is listed as the cause of death on a death certificate, Armstrong said.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.