A state representative whose brother was killed by a drunk driver 15 years ago has lost another brother to violence.

Freshman state Rep. Charlotte Little, D-Albuquerque, was mourning the loss Wednesday of her younger brother, Michael Tenorio, who was fatally shot Sunday night inside an Albuquerque movie theater during an argument over seats.

"It's a terrible and senseless act — it really is," Stephine Poston, a family friend and spokeswoman, said in an interview with The New Mexican.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Recommended for you