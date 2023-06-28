A state representative whose brother was killed by a drunk driver 15 years ago has lost another brother to violence.
Freshman state Rep. Charlotte Little, D-Albuquerque, was mourning the loss Wednesday of her younger brother, Michael Tenorio, who was fatally shot Sunday night inside an Albuquerque movie theater during an argument over seats.
"It's a terrible and senseless act — it really is," Stephine Poston, a family friend and spokeswoman, said in an interview with The New Mexican.
"It impacts a lot of people. It's really, really tragic," she said.
Poston said Little, who was elected to House District 68 in November in a tight race that resulted in a recount, was unavailable for comment.
"They're currently in the middle of paying their respects through a traditional burial, so they're not going to be available for a few days," she said.
The family is "in deep mourning right now," Poston added. "They're just thankful for all the outpouring of love and support, but this is a very tragic and hard time right now."
Poston declined to provide additional information about Tenorio or his burial arrangements.
"We don't know enough about the alleged perpetrator to put things out there," she said.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit for 19-year-old Enrique Padilla, the man accused of shooting Tenorio at the Century Rio 24, the incident started over a seating dispute.
Tenorio, 52, and his wife, Trina, purchased tickets for the comedy No Hard Feelings.
Trina Tenorio told police the seats they purchased were in the same row but not side by side. A theater employee advised the couple to ask the people who purchased the seats next to them to ask them to move over so they could sit together, the affidavit states.
"The employee advised it should not be an issue," the affidavit states.
But it turned out to be.
About five minutes after they sat next to each other, a man later identified as Padilla "approached them and said those were his seats," the affidavit states.
The Tenorios asked Padilla "if he could scoot over one seat so they can sit together," the affidavit states. Padilla didn't say anything but apparently sat down.
After a group of four to six people arrived at the theater, Padilla and the woman he was with had to move, the affidavit states.
Padilla told the Tenorios, "Those are our seats, we purchased them and we want to sit in them," the affidavit states.
After a verbal confrontation, the woman accompanying Padilla left to get the manager.
"The manager arrived and told them they can move down one seat or if they are unhappy they can receive a refund," according to the affidavit, which states Michael Tenorio told the manager it was ridiculous to be arguing over one seat when Padilla and the woman could just move over.
"Trina stated the younger couple sat there for a minute and the girlfriend said something to her boyfriend. Both the male and female stood up and the boyfriend threw an entire bag of popcorn in Trina's face," the affidavit states. "Michael became upset and ran toward the boyfriend saying, 'What the hell.' Michael pushed the boyfriend toward the wall and that is when Trina heard 3 rapid-fire gunshots."
Padilla was found hiding in bushes outside the theater, the affidavit states. He had a gunshot wound, but the affidavit states it's unknown how he was shot. Trina Tenorio told police Michael Tenorio was unarmed and "was not observed with any firearms," the affidavit states.
Police found a 9 mm casing in the bush where Padilla was hiding, as well as a 9 mm firearm with a green laser, also in a bush, just east of the theater. After police ran the firearm through law enforcement databases, it showed up "as an active confirmed stolen firearm," the affidavit states.
Michael Tenorio died at the scene. A responding officer observed two gunshot wounds under his left armpit and another just below on the left side stomach area, the affidavit states.
The slaying comes less than 15 years after Little's other brother, William Tenorio, was struck and killed while walking in front of a downtown Santa Fe bar in November 2008.
Carlos Fierro, a former Santa Fe attorney and congressional staffer who portrayed Don Diego de Vargas during the 1997 Fiesta de Santa Fe, was sentenced to seven years in prison for vehicular manslaughter in connection with William Tenorio's death. He served about 3½ years behind bars.
Fierro moved to California after his release but was arrested again on a DWI charge in Española during a visit to the area in 2016.