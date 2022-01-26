A New Mexico state representative was involved in a car crash Wednesday morning while driving to the Roundhouse.
Rep. Roger Montoya, D-Española, is "safe and being treated at a local hospital," his chief of staff, Isaac Casados, wrote on Twitter.
The tweet included a picture of a vehicle on its side in the snow and a selfie of Montoya being loaded into an ambulance.
"He is thankful to the motorists who stopped to provide aide and our brave first responders who responded to the accident scene," Casados tweeted. "Please drive safely and keep your families safe."
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
Where did it happen?
I don't have any other details at this point. I'm in the middle of a committee hearing at the Capitol but will work to get more information as soon as I'm free. Thanks for your interest.
[thumbup]Thank you!
