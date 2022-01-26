State Rep. Roger Montoya, D-Española, is recuperating at home after being involved in what he described as a "violent" single-vehicle crash while driving to the Roundhouse.
Montoya was driving southbound on U.S. 84/285 when he hit a patch of ice near Alcalde and spun out of control, Isaac Dakota Casados, his chief of staff, said in a telephone interview.
"His truck ended up flying off an embankment, and he ended up flipping twice," he said, adding Montoya's Dodge Ram pickup landed on its side.
Montoya described the crash "as a pretty violent throw" and said it "tossed him around pretty hard and heavy," Casados said.
"The good news is that the poles that came into the vehicle only missed him by a couple of inches, so we're very thankful for that because we could be having a different story," he said.
Montoya was trapped inside his truck for about 35 minutes until first responders arrived. He was then transported to Presbyterian Española Hospital.
While Montoya didn't break any bones, "he does have kind of some excruciating hip pain at the moment," Casados said. "He's now at home recovering as best as he can."
Montoya was driving the speed limit and wasn't under the influence of alcohol or drugs, he said.
Roger Montoya is such a fine man. I'm so glad he got out of that wreck alive.
We should probably blame the governor for this. Crazy liberals...
Yikes. That vehicle is a mess. Glad the gentleman is in relatively good shape and wish him a full recovery.
I have a close friend who is a scientist at Livermore staying with us and working up at LANL this week, so we checked on the roads. Some friends of ours who live up that way said the road between Pojoaque and Santa Fe was absolutely treacherous.
best wishes for a full and swift recovery
Where did it happen?
I don't have any other details at this point. I'm in the middle of a committee hearing at the Capitol but will work to get more information as soon as I'm free. Thanks for your interest.
[thumbup]Thank you!
