Virgin Galactic reveals futuristic outpost for space tourism

Virgin Galactic ground crew guide the company’s carrier plane into the hangar at Spaceport America near Upham in 2019. Sen. Joe Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, says the tax burden for paying the facility’s construction costs should be shared statewide, instead of by two counties. ‘I think Doña Ana County got taken for a ride, and it wasn’t, you know, in a rocket ship,’ he said.

 Susan Montoya Bryan/Associated Press file photo

Should two counties in New Mexico shoulder the financial burden of the construction costs of Spaceport America?

That was among the questions raised Monday during a meeting of the New Mexico Finance Authority Oversight Committee in Truth or Consequences when Sen. Joe Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, advocated the facility be funded at a statewide level.

“I think Doña Ana County got taken for a ride, and it wasn’t, you know, in a rocket ship,” he said, chuckling. “It was a different kind of ride.”

