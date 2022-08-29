Virgin Galactic ground crew guide the company’s carrier plane into the hangar at Spaceport America near Upham in 2019. Sen. Joe Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, says the tax burden for paying the facility’s construction costs should be shared statewide, instead of by two counties. ‘I think Doña Ana County got taken for a ride, and it wasn’t, you know, in a rocket ship,’ he said.
Should two counties in New Mexico shoulder the financial burden of the construction costs of Spaceport America?
That was among the questions raised Monday during a meeting of the New Mexico Finance Authority Oversight Committee in Truth or Consequences when Sen. Joe Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, advocated the facility be funded at a statewide level.
“I think Doña Ana County got taken for a ride, and it wasn’t, you know, in a rocket ship,” he said, chuckling. “It was a different kind of ride.”
A regional gross receipts tax, approved around 2009, also is levied in Sierra County, but a vast majority of the funding comes from Doña Ana County.
Sierra County generates what Cervantes called “a fractionally small percentage of that revenue” in comparison to Doña Ana County because of economic and population differences between the two counties.
Doña Ana County Commissioner Shannon Reynolds, former chairman of the New Mexico Spaceport Authority Board of Directors, did not return a message seeking comment late Monday. But last year, he told ABC-7 in El Paso county taxpayers have paid more than $90 million toward the complex’s construction costs since 2010. He also told the TV station the county is expected to pay millions more until the bond debt is paid off in 2029.
A county spokeswoman referred inquiries to the spaceport authority, saying the county doesn’t have a position on the tax “at this point.”
Half of the estimated $250 million investment in the facility came from the Legislature, and the other half is being covered by the gross receipts tax, according to discussions at Monday’s meeting.
“For every dollar that’s intercepted, 25 cents goes back into STEM education in these two counties,” said Alice Carruth, a spokeswoman for the spaceport authority. “I believe that’s the reasoning why they decided to do it between just the two of them.”
The spaceport’s gross receipts tax has been a source of controversy in the past.
An investigation last year found Dan Hicks, who was fired as the spaceport’s executive director and CEO, misspent money — including gross receipts tax revenue — to operate the facility.
“The spaceport had been basically routinely using excess pledge revenue as a source of operations funds. … It created a lot of raw nerves, maybe, is the right way to put it,” Scott McLaughlin, the new executive director, told lawmakers Monday. “Because of the investigation and some opinions by the governor and the attorney general, it was determined that the spaceport shouldn’t do that anymore.”
Cervantes said McLaughlin has “rightly” characterized the issue as creating raw nerves, him included. He said he opposed the tax from the very beginning but not because he’s opposed to the spaceport.
“Spaceport is a statewide project, and it should be financed and funded and supported at a statewide level in the finance process just like every other state agency,” he said. “That’s not the way it’s been for the past decade.”
Cervantes said when additional tax revenue was generated beyond what was needed to service the bond debt, money has gone to “operations and maintenance and security and salaries and all the other things. And that’s just not the way it should work.”
He commended McLaughlin for putting an end to the practice, saying there was lack of oversight when the money wasn’t going through the appropriations process.
“There was there was a lot of stuff going on over there, and it’s probably still getting worked out: employees quitting at the high levels, lawsuits being filed, board members being fired or shown the door or quitting,” he said. “You inherited a mess.”
Cervantes also said promises made to residents in Southern New Mexico aren’t being honored.
“It troubles me when I see so much of the investment from Virgin [Galactic] that seems to be taking place now outside of Doña Ana County [when] we were promised all of the training and the facilities and all the jobs,” he said. “… I don’t know how much has been generated out of that tax from Doña Ana County.”
Cervantes said neighboring counties were asked to contribute to the construction costs and rejected the notion.
“I do think we should be asking how much revenue has been generated out Doña Ana County and what we’ve seen in return for that,” said Cervantes, who requested another legislative meeting to discuss issues pertaining to the spaceport.