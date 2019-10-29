Wyatt Day, 26, paid $20 to change the F on Day’s birth certificate to X Tuesday, one of the first New Mexicans to be recognized by the third gender now accepted on those documents. It was the first day of a new law, making New Mexico the fifth state to allow people to identify as a third gender, X,in addition to M for male or F for female on birth certificates.
Day, a youth case worker at the Transgender Resource Center of New Mexico, said the change was “more important to me than anything.”
“Not everyone sees that something like nonbinary exists, and having a legal document say that I’m real, it’s important,” Day said.
Day was one of eight people invited by Transgender Resource Center of New Mexico and Equality New Mexico to change their genders on their birth certificates at the state’s Bureau of Vital Statistics. A law passed earlier this year allows people to change, without a doctor’s note, the gender on birth certificates.
Adrian Carver, executive director of Equality New Mexico, said New Mexico is among a handful of states to allow self-declare.
“You sign a piece of paper that says you are who you say you are under penalty of perjury,” he said.
Carver said this change to the law is just the beginning, and the advocacy group is pushing to allow the change on driver’s licenses.
Day said the process was easier than expected.
“It’s been a relief,” Day said. “I’m just glad we finally have a process.”
