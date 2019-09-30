Three days after a highly critical audit of the Santa Fe Police Department’s evidence handling procedures in an ongoing murder case, law enforcement officials remained largely silent about its potential impact.
The court-mandated independent audit — conducted Aug. 22 by a Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office crime scene technician in the wake of revelations that police had lost several pieces of evidence in the 2017 Selena Valencia murder case — found numerous problems with the department’s evidence keeping.
Crime scene technician Shari Vialpando found several instances of the police department not following its own policies about evidence handling, storage and tracking.
Vialpando also found the regular audits of the evidence room were not being done. She made several recommendations in her report, including remedial training for officers and detectives, monthly inspections and annual audits of the evidence room, and allowing only authorized personnel and installing cameras in the evidence room.
The Sheriff’s Office declined to make Vialpando available for an interview Monday.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Juan Ríos said the audit report “speaks for itself.”
District Attorney Marco Serna was not immediately available Monday to comment on the report, or its potential impact on other cases, a spokesman said.
Public defender Jennifer Burrill, who represents defendant Christopher Garcia, accused of fatally stabbing Valencia, his former girlfriend, said Monday both she and the District Attorney’s Office had already received copies of the evidence room report.
“It’s a huge problem,” Burrill said. “The reality is that there is no evidence [the Santa Fe Police Department has] ever conducted a full audit.”
Burrill added it was “a little overwhelming” to consider the department may have not been following its own evidence policies and procedures for years, and speculated potential problems “could affect thousands of cases.”
The audit was presented before a District Court judge on Friday as part of a defense motion to dismiss the murder case against Garcia. The judge denied the motion, and the case is scheduled to go to trial Oct. 21.
Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Ben Valdez declined to comment on the report or on the department’s evidence room practices when The New Mexican received a copy of the report Friday and declined again on Monday.
“We are working on obtaining a copy of the report to review firsthand all information and recommendations made,” Valdez said in an email Monday. “The report was completed for the Court at their direction to determine if the criminal case against Chris Garcia should proceed and we are pleased with the Judge’s ruling on Friday. We understand there are some challenges to overcome to prosecute Mr. Garcia for this violent offense, but we remain committed and are prepared to obtain justice for Selena Valencia.”