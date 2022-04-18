Oliver Hesch, 6, gets some power behind his stomp last week while launching Stomp Rockets with his friend Oliver Plaue, 6, at Magers Field.
spotlight
Photo feature
Launching rockets in Santa Fe
- Photo by Jim Weber The New Mexican
-
-
- 0
Advertisement
Articles
- 1930s-era Santa Fe gas station to become Los Poblanos retail store, gin tasting room
- Communities near Las Vegas evacuate as dry conditions fuel fires across state
- Hermits Peak Fire grows to more than 6,000 acres
- Pilgrims make the journey to New Mexico's holy land
- Santa Fe County deputies: Intoxicated man arrested after high-speed chase
- Suspect arrested in Guadalupe Street break-in
- Pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayó is back
- Paloma restaurant companion Esquina Pizza has limited opening
- Christus, cancer clinic battle reflects trend toward employed docs
- New Mexico School for the Arts senior named Santa Fe youth poet laureate
Images
Videos
Commented
- Free-market researchers say New Mexico had poor COVID-19 results (53)
- New Mexico's GOP governor hopefuls spending big to connect with voters (33)
- Downtown police substation proposal comes as business owners see crime rising (32)
- String of northside burglaries frustrates Santa Fe business owners (25)
- No charges against Santa Fe Commissioner Garcia in grope case (23)
- GOP gubernatorial hopefuls trade verbal jabs during Santa Fe forum (22)
- New Mexico's water outlook for summer, fall: On the edge (22)
- Questions raised after controlled burn near Las Vegas, N.M., goes out of control (22)
- Santa Fe Planning Commission postpones South Meadows vote again (22)
- School officials: Algodones kids examined at hospital after cannabis candy incident (22)
- Critical race theory slithers down in the weeds (18)
- New Mexico lawmakers approve economic relief to ease burden of rising costs (18)
- Christus, cancer clinic battle reflects trend toward employed docs (17)
- Prescribed burn NW of Las Vegas becomes wildfire (17)
- 'Rio Grande Sun' sold to investors (16)
- Suspect arrested in Guadalupe Street break-in (15)
- New Mexico GOP tells schools to reject social studies change (15)
- Albuquerque Pride votes to not let police join parade, festival (15)
- Report: 4-year-old held gun the morning toddler was shot in Rio Rancho (14)
- Santa Fe man accused of posting video of child rape on social media (14)
- St. Michael's principal to resign after 12 years (14)
- Legislature has few heavyweights, even less competition (13)
- Search for a manager? County, city of Santa Fe can't be bothered (13)
- Meow Wolf hires Sen. Heinrich's wife to lead new foundation (13)
- Jackson confirmed as first Black female high court justice (13)
- New Mexico ousted judicial candidate from previous job (11)
- Five New Mexico hopefuls have ‘job interviews’ (11)
- Home prices in Santa Fe remain high as houses on market keep declining (11)
- Criminal complaint sheds light on weekend drive-by shooting in Santa Fe (10)
- It's all about the kids? Not when it comes to school time (10)
- Lujan Grisham's campaign refuses to explain $72,600 expenditure for legal services (9)
- Santa Fe County manager announces retirement (9)
- Cancer clinic: Christus plans to cut ties (9)
- Outgoing Santa Fe County manager reflects on 25 years of public service (8)
- 1930s-era Santa Fe gas station to become Los Poblanos retail store, gin tasting room (8)
- New Mexico man acquitted in Capitol riot trial (8)
- A guaranteed income could be the way out of poverty (8)
- Santa Fe students struggle with math assessments (7)
- ACLU fights revocation of man’s parole (7)
- Applicants in PNM merger allege unfair treatment in court filing (7)
- Convicted killer gets six more years after violating probation (7)
- Deputy: Wrong-way driver said she took Xanax (7)
- Planning Commission approves Zia Station development (7)
- Santa Fe man arrested in alleged break-in attempt faces burglary charges (6)
- Freshening up the Santa Fe Plaza (6)
- Court documents: Child kidnapping attempt in Española thwarted (6)
- New Mexico lawmakers to consider $500 in relief for taxpayers (7)
- Uncontained blaze in Ruidoso kills elderly couple (6)
- Closed-door process in hiring bad for governing (6)
- New Mexico challenges effort to post election rolls online (6)
- Judge ends former land commissioner's lawsuit against secretary of state (6)
- New Mexico praised for expanding free college, but some remain wary (5)
- Remote Hermits Peak Fire grows to 350 acres (5)
- Bacon named new chief justice of New Mexico (5)
- Elections subcommittee talks about voting in N.M. (5)
- Feds to pause fracking on 45,000 acres near Chaco (5)
- Colleagues praise new Santa Fe county manager (5)
- A new day for news coverage in Española (5)
- Union: Offer mortgage help to all city workers (5)
- City of Santa Fe releases draft of 2023 budget (5)
- Cannabis sales in New Mexico top $5 million during first legal weekend (5)
- Biden increases oil royalty rate, scales back lease sales (5)
- Police: 12-year-old robbed at gunpoint on river trail (5)
- Texas to launch border inspections (5)
- Create a Plaza center worthy of celebration (5)
- Rev. Timothy Martinez steps down as cathedral rector (5)
- Prescribed burn planned for Santa Fe watershed (4)
- Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter, make it 'maximally trusted' (4)
- From Uganda to Santa Fe: Father Denis helps those who need help (4)
- The truth about gifted programs (5)
- History is rich enough to include different voices (4)
- N.M. can lead the way on hydrogen (4)
- Santa Fe man convicted of raping teen sentenced to 15 years (4)
- Longtime Santa Fe waitress with role in documentary had 'amazing philosophy' (4)
- Picking New Mexico's four roughest, most interesting primaries (4)
- Gruda's gamble underscores Cardinals' domination in rivalry with Horsemen (3)
- Hiker finds purse after vehicle burglary at trailhead (3)
- New Mexico must focus on water in 2023 (3)
- Old Pecos Trail development would hurt dark skies (3)
- Elections are a fight between the 'spineless' and the 'shameless' (3)
- Denounce Russia before it's too late (3)
- Albuquerque man accused of raping six children, giving five of them STDs (3)
- Missed $2,000 stipend pushes Santa Fe cafeteria managers' effort to join district union (3)
- Kit Carson Electric, with solar energy and new supplier, plans to cut customer rates up to 25% (3)
- Return of santuario pilgrimage offers hope (3)
- Senator sues fellow senator for petty retaliation (3)
- Governor's mother, an advocate for children with disabilities, dies at 82 (3)
- Expanding drought leaves Western U.S. scrambling (3)
- Candidates for public office in New Mexico submit campaign finance reports (3)
- For this job interview, remember who's hiring (3)
- COVID-19 testing sites dwindle in New Mexico as case numbers fall (3)
- Santa Fe Indian School opens girls basketball coaching position after 3A runner-up finish (3)
- Texas keeping most truck inspections despite border gridlock (3)
- Santa Fe Indian School's Morningdove cements his place as state's best distance hurdler (3)
- St. Michael's athletic director announces he'll step down (3)
- New Energy Economy sues Attorney General's Office over records request (7)
- Santa Fe County deputies: Intoxicated man arrested after high-speed chase (3)
- Want to improve UNM enrollment? Get Lobos into Final Four (3)
- In drought-stricken West, officials weigh emergency actions (3)
- Feds: NM pot policy doesn't change U.S. law (3)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.