Jimmy Trujillo works in his studio in June 2013. He was that year's Spanish Master Award for Lifetime Achievement. He died in May of liver cancer, and a booth is set up at Spanish Market, where he was a fixture, in his memory.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Jimmy Trujillo dedicated countless hours to the art he created, from bolo ties made of bone to his renowned straw applique crosses.

Trujillo was a staple at the Santa Fe Spanish Market for decades. He became known for his encrusted straw technique that left a metallic finish, which became known as poor man's gold.

He worked with straw for over 38 years and received the Spanish Colonial Arts Society's Masters Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2013.

