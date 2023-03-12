In a highly unusual move, the Senate Finance Committee brought the state's proposed $9.57 billion budget back for reconsideration Sunday after voting to approve it the day before — a decision that angered Republican lawmakers and raised questions about backroom dealmaking.
"We shouldn't be putting this stuff in here without running it through the process, letting every legislator in the House vote for it before we just stick it in the dadgum budget as a personal piggybank," said Sen. Pat Woods, R-Broadview.
The so-called budget adjustments the committee considered and ultimately approved included inserting a road project in Bernalillo County for funding consideration which Sen. Michael Padilla, D-Albuquerque, had unsuccessfully advocated for Saturday, and striking language on a proposed $252 million appropriation that was contingent on a bill passing to create a new K-12 Plus Program.
If the bill doesn't pass under the changes approved by the committee, the $252 million would default to extended learning programs currently on the books instead of reverting back to the general fund.
"It's my understanding that some representatives from the Governor's Office wanted that language," Sen. Crystal Diamond, R-Elephant Butte, said in an interview.
Diamond called the process "flawed."
"It makes me wonder when someone hasn't gotten their pet projects in time, how much pork is in all this," she said.
During the committee meeting, Woods said he had "a lot of disagreement" with the process. He questioned why the $252 million wasn't included in the Public Education Department's proposed budget from the start.
Another adjustment the committee approved involves language specifying that $2 million appropriated to the Game and Fish Department must be spent on "efforts for species of greatest conservation need," which Sen. Jeff Steinborn, D-Las Cruces, tried to insert Saturday but failed when he couldn't get a second on his motion.
Diamond said during the committee meeting it appeared "a few individuals for the benefit of themselves and their individual districts have pushed their way around" to circumvent the budget process.
"We voted on [House Bill 2] yesterday after being here for 50 days, and everyone had their opportunity to put in or take out what they wanted in this bill and here we are the day after [considering] what looks to me like pet project earmarks," she said. "I'm disappointed because I think that a couple individuals from the Governor's Office, a couple from this committee, have really made a joke out of the process, and they've undermined this committee in doing so."
Diamond said in the interview she and Sen. Siah Correa Hemphill, a Silver City Democrat, worked on a bipartisan bill that included a one-time appropriation of $3 million for Black Fire recovery efforts.
“We have listed the details of those shovel-ready projects, presented through committees that passed with unanimous support, and in the budget, instead of $3 million, they allocated $2 million — a disappointment for sure because restoration efforts will go underfunded there,” she said.
“We don’t throw a fit,” she added. "We understood that there is not capacity for that and then right below it is a million-dollar telescope for UNM Taos that has never been introduced as a bill. I don’t know know whose project it is, but the way I look at it is, ‘Did we just sacrifice a million dollars for real recovery efforts to people who are victims of this fire so that someone can just put in pet projects behind the scenes?’ And the list goes on and on if you look through the budget.”
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
