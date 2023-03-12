In a highly unusual move, the Senate Finance Committee brought the state's proposed $9.57 billion budget back for reconsideration Sunday after voting to approve it the day before — a decision that angered Republican lawmakers and raised questions about backroom dealmaking.

"We shouldn't be putting this stuff in here without running it through the process, letting every legislator in the House vote for it before we just stick it in the dadgum budget as a personal piggybank," said Sen. Pat Woods, R-Broadview.

The so-called budget adjustments the committee considered and ultimately approved included inserting a road project in Bernalillo County for funding consideration which Sen. Michael Padilla, D-Albuquerque, had unsuccessfully advocated for Saturday, and striking language on a proposed $252 million appropriation that was contingent on a bill passing to create a new K-12 Plus Program.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.