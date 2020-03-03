The end is near for Kevin Kerney, who knows the criminal justice system like no one else in New Mexico.
Kerney has been everything from a police detective in Santa Fe to a murder defendant in Las Cruces.
It mattered not to people across the globe that Kerney was a creation of novelist Michael McGarrity.
"Women were falling in love with him, and men wanted to be his pal," McGarrity said.
Now it's almost a wrap on the career of a real legend.
McGarrity is doing something unusual, maybe even unprecedented, in the business of writing novels. He is eliminating a winning character for the sake of realism.
"Kerney's 70 now. It's time to give him a rest," McGarrity said.
Ed McBain, who wrote the terrific 87th Precinct novels, didn't worry about his cops losing steam or collecting a gold watch and a pension.
"He never aged a protagonist," McGarrity said.
The stamina of a central figure didn't faze John D. MacDonald either. He wrote 21 suspense novels in 20 years that featured one tireless figure, Travis McGee.
McGarrity, 80, sees the world differently from his home in Eldorado. He still has novels to write, but he is done with his most recognizable character.
McGarrity wrote about his protagonist for the last time in his 14th Kevin Kerney novel, which will be available in November. Called Head Wounds, it shifts Kerney to a supporting role. Kerney's son, Detective Clayton Istee, takes the lead in a story about cartel violence spilling across New Mexico's southern border.
Cutting against the grain is McGarrity's way. If he were a conventional thinker, he would never have taken a chance on himself and become a best-selling author.
His first career was in the criminal justice system. He worked as a Santa Fe County sheriff's deputy and in jobs to help downtrodden people gain their footing.
McGarrity in 1982 was in charge of a staff of six at a regional mental health center for disturbed patients.
"After 2½ years of it, I was burned out. I quit my job, took the summer off and said I would try to write a novel."
His breakthrough wasn't immediate. His first novel, Tularosa, wasn't published until 1996. But it was a commercial and critical success that allowed him to dispense with other jobs and write full time.
Head Wounds will be his 17th novel in 24 years. He broke from the Kevin Kerney novels for a decade to write a rich Western trilogy.
McGarrity prides himself on fact-checking his fiction. He doesn't want inconsistencies creeping into his plots from one book to the next.
But he once tested his readers by purposely inserting an error in a novel. McGarrity described a character receiving the Army Commendation Medal months before that award had been established. A reader with a military background wrote him to complain. McGarrity was delighted.
A sharp-eyed audience makes his job more fun and keeps him focused on a high but unattainable standard.
"I don't think you can write the perfect book," he said.
He tries anyway. But he admits he no longer can work 12 hours a day to turn out the pages. His novels might come in small segments.
"If I get a good 300 or 400 words out, that can be a productive day," he said.
No one writer inspired him. His interest in literature was a product of childhood circumstance.
"All I did was read. I came from a not-too-well-off family. I was a library kid," McGarrity said.
Later, there was one creative writing class in college. McGarrity says he took it for the selfish reason of needing an easy grade.
He had a taxing job unloading freight cars while going to college. Anything to lighten some of the burden was welcome.
As he became serious about writing fiction, he found a simple way to motivate himself.
"To me, the challenge was whether I could tell a story," he said.
Almost 40 years later he shakes his head in surprise at how it turned out.
A royalty check arrived the other day. He's also preparing to sign a contract for publication of his next novel.
McGarrity has a couple of ideas for the title: The Long Ago or The Far Away.
What's certain is Kevin Kerney won't be part of it.
The grizzled cop did his work. McGarrity is heading to new adventures without him.
