A Las Vegas, N.M., woman was arrested and charged with an open count of first-degree murder Tuesday after police found a man with a gunshot wound to his head inside a car the pair had occupied moments earlier.

Rosa Ybarra, 32, was charged Tuesday, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in San Miguel County Magistrate Court.

State police officers were dispatched Monday evening to Romeroville, a small community just outside of Las Vegas, to respond to a potentially fatal vehicle crash. Officers were told a woman was running away from the scene with a gun in her hand and was waving the firearm around while trying to stop passing vehicles, according to the affidavit.

