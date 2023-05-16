A Las Vegas, N.M., woman was arrested and charged with an open count of first-degree murder Tuesday after police found a man with a gunshot wound to his head inside a car the pair had occupied moments earlier.
Rosa Ybarra, 32, was charged Tuesday, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in San Miguel County Magistrate Court.
State police officers were dispatched Monday evening to Romeroville, a small community just outside of Las Vegas, to respond to a potentially fatal vehicle crash. Officers were told a woman was running away from the scene with a gun in her hand and was waving the firearm around while trying to stop passing vehicles, according to the affidavit.
Police found Ybarra running along Interstate 25 and noticed "suspected blood" on her hands during her arrest, the affidavit states.
Officers found the vehicle Ybarra had occupied in a grass median between I-25 and a nearby frontage road. A man, identified as Tomas Lopez, was found slumped over with "his head hanging out the passenger side front door while his feet were in the driver's seat," according to the affidavit.
Medical technicians noticed apparent bullet entry and exit wounds on Lopez's head. He was pronounced dead Monday night at Alta Vista Regional Hospital.
The affidavit states alcohol, including a bottle of whiskey, was found inside the vehicle.
During an initial interview with state police, Ybarra said she picked up Lopez at a gaming store in Las Vegas before the pair bought alcohol at an Allsup's gas station and "went for a 'cruise,' ” according to the affidavit. She claimed the pair was being chased before gunshots rang out. Lopez then slumped over and caused the vehicle to crash, the suspect said.
However, Ybarra's story changed in a subsequent interview.
According to the affidavit, Ybarra said Lopez kept telling her he had killed someone. She claimed she told Lopez she is “… not one to be messed with" and asked him to drive her to her house so she could get a gun.
"Ybarra stated she needed her firearm to feel safe while she was with [Lopez]," the affidavit states.
State police spokesman Wilson Silver could not respond to questions about whether Lopez had been involved in a homicide.
Ybarra said Lopez bought her a rose before the incident. Ybarra said she told Lopez she had a fiancée but he did not care, according to the affidavit. Ybarra claimed Lopez later slapped her on the drive, and she responded by shooting him, the affidavit states.
Ybarra was booked into the San Miguel County jail shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to the facility's online records.
Ybarra faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in an unrelated March 26 incident, according to online court records. She is scheduled for a hearing in the homicide case Wednesday afternoon.