LAS VEGAS, N.M.
The Spic & Span has been on Douglas Avenue since 1960. Down by the train tracks, the historic Castañeda hotel and its freshly renovated bar had a successful first year attracting travelers passing between Colorado and Arizona.
With layoffs and COVID-19 restrictions, the owners of two of Las Vegas’ most well-situated restaurants say they’re hurting, a sign no small business in the town of around 13,000 feels financially stable.
While the state Department of Health sees San Miguel County as a cautionary yellow and every other county as a full-stop red, the temporary status doesn’t mean much to those running out of time waiting for a return to normal.
“I’ve seen five other restaurants close down. There’s not many businesses here to start with,” said Pauline Perea, who has owned and operated Styling Parlor as a one-woman salon since 1976. “It’s hard to think about this lasting to spring. If this continues like that, I think I’ll have to close my doors.”
Last week, the state Department of Health released its initial round of color-coded designations for New Mexico’s 33 counties to allow less-stringent business restrictions in counties with fewer cases of COVID-19.
No county has earned the “green” status, which requires both a testing positivity rate at or below 5 percent and an average daily count of fewer than eight new cases per 100,000 people. To move to yellow — and therefore allow an expansion of business operations such as indoor dining — a red county must achieve one of the two criteria.
Las Vegas has managed to keep its COVID-19 numbers down by issuing the state’s first mask mandate in May.
Because the color designations are updated every two weeks, restaurant owners in Las Vegas said the “yellow” status doesn’t allow them to plan ahead by ordering food and hiring back staff.
“The restaurant industry does not operate in two-week spans. There are limitations that come with the major unknowns. I know we’re all ordering the bare minimum ingredients,” said Isaac Sandoval, owner of the Skillet restaurant and son of Charlie Sandoval, who bought and renamed Charlie’s Spic & Span 23 years ago.
“We’re trying to stay open to pay our employees as much as we can. But it’s tough. How do you take care of people since the government isn’t doing that?”
Mike Roybal, owner of Mike’s Paint and Body, which his dad opened in 1976, said his business is only down to 60 percent of normal thanks to a hailstorm in July that damaged a lot of cars and is still producing business.
“I think this is a small town and tight community and we’ve done well with wearing masks and doing the right thing,” Roybal said. “But we’re still not in the clear or anything.”
Last month, following a one-day special legislative session, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a relief bill with housing assistance, allocations for food banks, $194 million for one-time unemployment compensation to bolster unemployment checks by $300 a week for four weeks and $100 million for grants of up to $50,000 for small businesses and nonprofits, with a priority given to the hospitality and restaurant industry.
Isaac Sandoval, who started making tortillas at his dad’s restaurant when he was 13, said his staff is down from around 30 to him, his wife and a handful of helpers. Charlie Sandoval said he typically employs around 40 people and is down to around 20 now with 25 percent indoor dining and cuts his staff to 12 when only doing carryout.
“My employees, a lot of them are the main family providers. That’s been really hard on me, too, but I can’t keep them if I can’t pay them. It takes money, so it’s really a hard situation,” Charlie Sandoval said. “I don’t see a lot of businesses surviving without much help. I try not to think too far in the future. My wife says I’m a survivor and I’ll figure it out.”
Las Vegas, which is home to both Luna Community College and New Mexico Highlands University, has a median household income of $27,790 and a 35 percent poverty rate, according to census data from 2018.
Sean Sinclair, the owner of two restaurants in the Castañeda hotel whose parking lot like much of the city is full of rusting classic cars, said he could employ 35 people with the addition of a beer and liquor store in the coming weeks. Thanks to an investor, he says he is lucky to be able to afford to be patient.
“We’ll have a grand reopening and do parties and music,” Sinclair said. “But I don’t really expect to have that even until 2022.”
