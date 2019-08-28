Prosecutors have added a murder charge to the case against a Las Vegas, N.M., man accused of shooting two men at his home earlier this month, court records show.
Authorities accuse Marcos Ruiz, 40, of shooting Mark Carrillo, 42, of Montezuma and Gilbert Montoya, 39, of Las Vegas inside the home in the 600 block of Union Street on Aug. 3.
Carrillo was found dead of a single gunshot wound on a floor in the home. Montoya, who officers discovered a few blocks away with gunshot wounds to the stomach, leg and wrist, was hospitalized, according to police.
Police initially charged Ruiz in Montoya’s shooting, and they said at the time they were still investigating whether he was responsible for Carrillo’s killing.
During an interview Monday with investigators from the Las Vegas Police Department and New Mexico State Police, Montoya said Ruiz had shot both victims at his home that evening, according to an amended criminal complaint filed Tuesday in San Miguel County Magistrate Court.
Montoya told police he had been walking to a cousin’s home that day when Ruiz and a woman drove up to him. He told investigators that Ruiz “was upset and stated no one wanted to hang out with him,” the complaint said.
Montoya agreed to go with the pair to Ruiz’s home, and after using Ruiz’s bathroom, came into the living room to find Ruiz wrestling with Carrillo on the couch, he told police, adding that Ruiz had a gun in his hand at the time.
Montoya tried to run out the back door but found it was locked, then heard a gunshot, the complaint said. He told police he then heard Ruiz call out “Gilbert,” turned and saw three flashes, and knew he had been shot.
Montoya said he ran through doors in a second living room to flee the home.
Ruiz, who jail records show is being held in the San Miguel County Detention Center, faces counts of murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Ruiz has a criminal record that includes a 2001 no-contest plea to voluntary manslaughter in a case in which he was accused of shooting two men in July 2000.