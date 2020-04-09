The president of a Las Vegas, N.M., school board is accused of firing a gun at the ground near his stepson's feet during a domestic dispute.
Las Vegas police on Tuesday arrested Robert Duran, 55, president of the board of Las Vegas City Schools, and charged him with aggravated assault and negligent use of a deadly weapon, according to charging documents filed in San Miguel County Magistrate Court.
Julio Vigil, Duran's stepson, told police Duran had slapped Vigil's sister the night before and he had gone to Duran's home to confront him about it.
When Duran saw Vigil walking up the driveway, Vigil said, Duran told him, "Get off my property. I don't want you here," according to a statement of probable cause.
Police said he then reached into his pickup, pulled out a Glock 9 mm handgun and fired at least one round toward Vigil's feet.
Vigil told police Duran also pointed the gun at his face and told him he would "blast him" if he didn't leave.
Duran admitted he had fired a bullet into the ground to scare off Vigil, according to the charging documents.
He was arraigned Wednesday and a judge released him on his own recognizance. Duran could not be reached for comment on the criminal charges.
This isn't the first time an elected official in Las Vegas has faced problems with the law.
Former Mayor Tonita Gurulé-Girón is accused of pressuring city employees to give contracts to her boyfriend's construction company. She resigned in January after being charged with abuse of power, bid rigging and offering and receiving bribes.
