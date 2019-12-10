A middle school principal in the West Las Vegas school district was arrested Monday evening and booked on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police said he threatened his brother with a baseball bat while intoxicated. Thomas Sanchez was placed on administrative leave with pay, pending an investigation, West Las Vegas Public Schools Superintendent Christopher Gutierrez said in an email.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in San Miguel County Magistrate Court, New Mexico State Police Officer Adam Vigil responded to a call in Las Vegas, N.M., late Sunday night.
According to the affidavit, an intoxicated Thomas Sanchez, 39, showed up to the home of his brother, Lucas Sanchez, near Storrie Lake State Park in eastern Las Vegas, and the two started to shove each other in the driveway. Thomas Sanchez’s wife, Shaunmarie Sanchez, and Lucas Sanchez’s girlfriend, Alicia Jaramillo, witnessed the altercation from inside the home, the affidavit said.
Lucas Sanchez went inside to call law enforcement, and when he returned to the driveway, the affidavit said, Thomas Sanchez raised the bat at him as if he were going to strike.
The affidavit also said Thomas Sanchez used the bat to damage one of the side mirrors on his brother’s Chevrolet pickup.
Thomas Sanchez left the area before Vigil responded Sunday night, but he was arrested around 7 p.m. Monday, according to records from the San Miguel County jail.
Gutierrez said Sanchez was hired by the West Las Vegas school district as an elementary school principal before the 2017-18 school year.
According to the Las Vegas Optic newspaper, Sanchez headed Union Street Elementary School when it was recognized in 2017 as a National Title I Distinguished School.
The school had been lauded for its performance in reading.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.