A Las Vegas, N.M., man who killed his girlfriend and her grandfather in 2020 — livestreaming a shot to the woman’s head on social media — has pleaded guilty and was sentenced this week to 42 years in prison.

State District Judge Abigail Aragon sentenced Alejandro Alirez, 25, at a hearing Monday, according to a statement from District Attorney Thomas Clayton.

Alirez pleaded guilty last month to two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Cristal Cervantes, 34, and Victor Cervantes, 89, and four counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer in an agreement with the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. He was accused of firing on police who responded to the scene.

