Police in Las Vegas, N.M., are seeking a man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl earlier this month.
Styles Gold, 27, is charged with second-degree criminal sexual penetration and child solicitation with an electronic communication device, according to online court records.
The girl's mother spoke with an investigator at the Las Vegas Police Department on April 3 to relay her daughter's allegation Gold had raped her the night before, according to an arrest warrant affidavit for Gold filed Tuesday in San Miguel County Magistrate Court.
The mother said she confronted Gold over the phone, and he denied the alleged incident had occurred. She was later unable to reach him, she said, according to the complaint.
The girl told investigators Gold entered her bedroom around 3 a.m. April 2, held her down down on the bed and raped her, the affidavit says. She also accused Gold of biting her ankle when she tried to kick him off the bed.
Police executed search warrants at the girl's home, collecting clothing, blankets and other evidence. They also searched the girl's cellphone and found explicit messages Gold had sent to her on the evening of the alleged rape, the affidavit says.
A sexual assault nurse examination showed signs of a sexual assault, according to the document.
Court records show Gold previously was charged in cases involving minors.
He was charged with criminal sexual communication with a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in December 2021. The case was dismissed in January 2022 "with the intent to refile due to the medical issues of the victim," according to court documents. However, online records show the case had not been refiled as of Wednesday afternoon.
Gold pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated battery in November 2015 in a March 2015 incident in which he was accused of attacking three minors with a pistol, records show.