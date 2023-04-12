Police in Las Vegas, N.M., are seeking a man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl earlier this month.

Styles Gold, 27, is charged with second-degree criminal sexual penetration and child solicitation with an electronic communication device, according to online court records.

The girl's mother spoke with an investigator at the Las Vegas Police Department on April 3 to relay her daughter's allegation Gold had raped her the night before, according to an arrest warrant affidavit for Gold filed Tuesday in San Miguel County Magistrate Court. 

