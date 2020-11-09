A Las Vegas, N.M., man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of fatally shooting two people at a residence in the city and then barricading himself inside the home and firing shots at San Miguel County sheriff's deputies who responded to the scene.
Alejandro Alirez, 23, is facing two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon and one count of shooting at an occupied building, New Mexico State Police said in a news release issued Monday.
Alirez is accused of killing Cristal Cervantes, 33, and Victor Cervantes, 89, who both live at 409 Peggy Lane in Las Vegas, where the incident occurred, according to state police. The agency said Alirez live-streamed part of the deadly incident on Facebook.
The news release said state police were asked to aid the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office in a response to a double homicide at the home.
The sheriff's office initially received a report of an armed and angry man at the home around 3 p.m. Sunday. When deputies arrived, the statement said, Alirez began to shoot at them. They took cover behind their patrol vehicles, one of which was struck by gunfire. No deputies were injured.
State police crisis negotiators spoke with Alirez by phone and convinced him to leave the home and surrender peacefully, the statement said.
That's when officers discovered the bodies of Cristal Cervantes and Victor Cervantes, who is the woman's grandfather, according a report in the Las Vegas Optic.
State police agents have obtained a search warrant to review video of the homicide that was streamed on Facebook, according to the statement.
"Agents observed that Alirez livestreamed a portion of the event, including Alirez walking around inside the residence with a handgun and shooting Cristal Cervantes," the statement said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.