A Las Vegas, N.M., man has been charged with first-degree murder in a fatal shooting Friday.
A statement of probable cause filed Tuesday in San Miguel County Magistrate Court says Joseph Martinez, 42, is accused of shooting Colin Gonzales, age unknown, in an alley between the 400 block of Grand and Railroad avenues in Las Vegas.
Martinez also faces one count of tampering with evidence in connection with the incident.
Around 2:15 p.m. Friday, Las Vegas police Detective Ryan Tafoya found Gonzales on the ground with an injury on the left side of his head, the criminal complaint says.
Tafoya obtained surveillance video of the shooting from a nearby business that showed a silver sedan driving into the alley, followed by Gonzales on a bicycle.
Gonzales got inside the passenger seat of the vehicle, the complaint says. Soon after, Martinez walked around the back of the vehicle, opened the passenger-side door and moved in close to Gonzales. He then tucked something into his pocket, and Gonzales fell out of the vehicle without control of his body, according to the statement.
The video showed Martinez got back into the vehicle and drove away, the statement says.
Officers arrested Martinez the same day as the shooting after identifying him as a suspect because he was wearing the same clothing as the man in the surveillance video, the complaint says.
A witness also told the detective he recognized Martinez but only knew him by his nickname, "Jo Jo," the statement says. The witness told the detective he had seen Martinez and Gonzales arguing just before the incident occurred.
In 2007, Martinez was convicted of voluntary manslaughter, court records show. He also received a one-year sentencing enhancement for being a habitual offender.
In 2005, he was convicted for attempted robbery.
Martinez is scheduled to make his first appearance in court Wednesday before Magistrate Christian Montaño.
