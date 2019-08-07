Las Vegas, N.M., man charged in connection with weekend shooting

A 40-year-old Las Vegas, N.M., man is in custody in connection with a weekend shooting that left a man hospitalized while police continue to investigate the shooting death of another man whose body was discovered Saturday in the suspect’s home.
Marcos Ruiz is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon in the shooting of 39-year-old Gilbert Montoya, also of Las Vegas.
Montoya was hospitalized after officers found him around 7 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Perez Street with gunshot wounds to his stomach, leg and wrist, according to police and a criminal complaint.
The complaint says a second man was found shot dead a few blocks away at Ruiz’s home in the 600 block of Union Street.
Las Vegas police on Wednesday identified the dead man as Mark Carrillo, 42, of Montezuma. Police said he had been shot once with an unknown-caliber weapon and that they had neither identified a suspect nor established a possible motive in the death.
“Ruiz is only suspected of the shooting of Montoya at this time,” Cmdr. Steve Pacheco said Wednesday in an email. “Further investigation is necessary to confirm or clear Ruiz as the shooter of Carrillo.”
The criminal complaint against Ruiz says that as officers were investigating Montoya’s shooting, they were called to Ruiz’s home, where Carrillo was found face down on the floor.
Ruiz’s mother told officers she had been at the home with Ruiz and two of his friends, Montoya and Carrillo, before she left to visit her sister, the complaint says, and when she returned, she found the body and called 911.
This is the third shooting, and second homicide, reported in Las Vegas in recent weeks.
On July 22, Las Vegas police said, 48-year-old Leroy Lucero was found shot multiple times.
The Albuquerque Journal reported that week that Lucero, a former member of a New Mexico prison gang who later became a government witness, had been shot in front of his home.
Las Vegas police said at the time that they had not confirmed Lucero had been the target of a planned hit.
Pacheco said Wednesday that “no connection had been made between the two homicides at this time.”
“Officers are diligently following all leads and speaking to all people who have information about these cases,” he said.