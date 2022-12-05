A Las Vegas, N.M., man has been charged with first-degree murder after telling investigators he accidentally killed his uncle with an assault rifle, then hid the body in an arroyo and burned many of the man’s belongings.

Joshua Corbin, 41, turned himself in Sunday morning at the Las Vegas Police Department and was charged Monday in the shooting death of George Bonney, 66. In addition to the murder charge, Corbin faces a charge of tampering with evidence, according to online court records.

Corbin turned himself in only at the behest of his mother, Marie Cook, according to a statement of probable cause filed Monday in San Miguel County Magistrate Court.

