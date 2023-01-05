New Mexico State Police are seeking a Las Vegas, N.M., man suspected of getting a teenage family member drunk during a Christmas party and raping her.

Jose De Jesus Malo-Calvillo, 40, is charged with criminal sexual penetration of a minor under force or coercion; tampering with evidence; and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to a criminal complaint filed Dec. 29 in San Miguel County Magistrate Court.

The complaint says a family member told state police Malo-Calvillo gave alcohol to two minors, including the 14-year-old girl he is accused of raping, during a party Dec. 25. He took the teens to another location when people at the party started fighting, she said.

