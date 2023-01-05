New Mexico State Police are seeking a Las Vegas, N.M., man suspected of getting a teenage family member drunk during a Christmas party and raping her.
Jose De Jesus Malo-Calvillo, 40, is charged with criminal sexual penetration of a minor under force or coercion; tampering with evidence; and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to a criminal complaint filed Dec. 29 in San Miguel County Magistrate Court.
The complaint says a family member told state police Malo-Calvillo gave alcohol to two minors, including the 14-year-old girl he is accused of raping, during a party Dec. 25. He took the teens to another location when people at the party started fighting, she said.
The girl told a relative she had gotten sick from drinking, threw up and went to lie down, and then Malo-Calvillo raped her in the early morning hours of Dec. 26, the complaint says.
The family member said Malo-Calvillo "admitted that he did not mean to do it, he messed up, and he was drunk," according to the complaint.
In a forensic interview conducted at the Tri County Family Justice Center, the girl told investigators Malo-Calvillo had provided her with six shots of liquor and two to three bottles of beer.
During a search of the home, police found a large, mostly empty box of Corona beer outside the front door and an empty bottle of liquor.
State police Lt. Mark Soriano, a spokesman for the agency, said the warrant for Malo-Calvillo's arrest is still active, and anyone who has information on his whereabouts should contact the department at 505-425-6771, option 1.