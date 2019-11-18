Police are seeking a 35-year-old Las Vegas, N.M., man accused of raping and kidnapping a woman last week.
Dennis Bergeron faces one count of first-degree criminal sexual penetration, a second-degree felony count of kidnapping and a misdemeanor battery charge, according to a New Mexico State Police criminal complaint filed Nov. 15 in San Miguel County Magistrate Court.
Court records show a warrant was issued for Bergeron’s arrest that day, but state police Officer Dusty Francisco wrote in an email Monday that the man had not yet been taken into custody. Francisco did not provide any other details about the case.
An affidavit for the arrest warrant says a woman told officers that Bergeron had dropped her off at work at 3 p.m. Nov. 14, and then began making harassing phone calls. He returned to her workplace and tried to convince her to get in his vehicle, she said, but she refused. After Bergeron left, she added, the phone calls continued.
Bergeron returned to the woman’s workplace between 7:30 and 8 p.m. and again demanded she get in the vehicle, the affidavit says.
She agreed to sit on the edge of the passenger seat and talk with him, she told police, but then he grabbed her, pulled her inside and drove away.
The affidavit says Bergeron repeatedly hit the woman with his fists as he drove and forced her to perform sexual acts.
Officers later found blood on the steering wheel, according to the document.
When Bergeron arrived at his home and walked inside, the woman ran to a neighbor’s house in Las Vegas and asked for help, the affidavit says.
Officers from the Las Vegas Police Department and emergency medical workers responded to her call about the incident, according to the document, and she was taken to Alta Vista Regional Hospital for treatment.
State police have taken the lead on the case because the alleged crimes occurred outside city limits, court documents say.
The maximum penalty for someone convicted of a first-degree rape charge is 18 years in prison and a fine of $15,000.
A person convicted of second-degree kidnapping to inflict death, physical injury or a sexual offense faces up to nine years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
