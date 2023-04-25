3360915_042716HealthCrisis_182_tonedCMYK.jpg

Alta Vista Regional Hospital in Las Vegas, N.M.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican File photo

Alta Vista Regional Hospital in Las Vegas, N.M., will shutter its intensive care unit by June 3 — leaving a largely rural area of about 30,000 people without a nearby critical care option.

The change could result in nine of the unit's nurses being reassigned to other parts of the hospital or laid off entirely, said Yolanda Ulmer, a local representative for District 1199NM, New Mexico's chapter of the National Union of Hospital and Health Care Employees.

Keeping open an intensive care unit that serves very few patients — only 10 in the last four months — is "unsustainable" for the rural hospital, said Alta Vista Regional Hospital CEO Caleb O'Rear in a statement to The New Mexican.

