Alta Vista Regional Hospital in Las Vegas, N.M., will shutter its intensive care unit by June 3 — leaving a largely rural area of about 30,000 people without a nearby critical care option.
The change could result in nine of the unit's nurses being reassigned to other parts of the hospital or laid off entirely, said Yolanda Ulmer, a local representative for District 1199NM, New Mexico's chapter of the National Union of Hospital and Health Care Employees.
Keeping open an intensive care unit that serves very few patients — only 10 in the last four months — is "unsustainable" for the rural hospital, said Alta Vista Regional Hospital CEO Caleb O'Rear in a statement to The New Mexican.
Though the ICU's doors will close in June, the hospital's emergency room will remain open, hospital spokeswoman Jessica Kendrick wrote in an email.
Alta Vista, owned by nationwide conglomerate Quorum Health, also has transfer agreements with Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center, as well as University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque for the "few patients per month" requiring intensive care following emergency stabilization, Kendrick added.
Hospital officials acknowledged the lack of patients is the problem. As ICU patient volumes at Alta Vista decreased — to an average of fewer than three patients per month this year — O'Rear said providing critical care in Las Vegas grew more and more difficult.
But Ulmer contended the shuttering of Alta Vista's ICU is the latest in a pattern of specialty unit closures at the hospital. Alta Vista permanently closed its OB-GYN, labor and delivery services in June 2022, according to a news release at the time. In December 2022, the state Attorney General's Office filed a lawsuit against the hospital for continuing to advertise medical services the hospital could not perform, including OB-GYN care.
"Closing the ICU doors at the hospital, it diminishes the care for the community. … They already closed down women's OB services there. And now ICU. What's next?" Ulmer said.
The situation at Alta Vista highlights a period of uncertainty and difficulty in rural hospitals throughout the country and in New Mexico.
At rural hospitals, low patient volume can often result in the shutdown of specialty units such as intensive care and OB-GYN services, said Stephen Stoddard, executive director of the New Mexico Rural Hospital Network.
Alta Vista Regional Hospital is not among the network's hospitals.
In general, specialty units at rural New Mexico hospitals operate with fewer patients, which in turn generate less revenue, Stoddard said. Meanwhile, ballooning costs of labor, supplies and equipment have increased hospital overhead.
In that sense, ICUs pose a particular challenge, Stoddard said: like emergency rooms, the units have to be staffed and supplied at all times, with or without patients in beds.
“It’s an important service, and we obviously need that in our state," Stoddard said. "But sometimes it’s very difficult to make it work financially."
Such factors often lead to difficult decisions for rural hospitals, including the one to shut down Alta Vista's ICU.
"This is not a decision we make lightly, and we understand the impact on employees, patients, and families in our community. … We are grateful to the employees of our ICU services for their compassionate care for patients and their families," O'Rear said in his statement.
Displaced employees will include nine nurses, Ulmer said.
The hospital has encouraged employees affected by the closure to consider other open positions at Alta Vista, O'Rear said. Current job postings for the hospital list 12 open positions in nursing, across several departments.
But whether the laid-off nurses will accept those positions is dependent on their comfort level shifting from ICU to the emergency room, operating room or medical-surgical unit, Ulmer said. The union is planning to negotiate severance packages for nurses who will not take another job at the hospital, she added.
Hospital officials insist Alta Vista's medical-surgical unit and its transfer agreements in Santa Fe and Albuquerque will ensure Las Vegas' ICU is phased out smoothly.
Union officials, meanwhile, are skeptical, concerned more of the hospital's units will be shut down in the future.
"It's not good at all," Ulmer said, noting the union has already filed grievances regarding inadequate staffing in Alta Vista's emergency room.
"We need to have an assurance from the corporation that runs the hospital that they are not going to close any more units or services," Eleanor Chavez, executive director of District 1199NM, said in a statement.
"We want a hospital that is grounded and tuned in to the health care needs of Las Vegas and the surrounding communities," she added.