ALBUQUERQUE — Mikaella Sena’s parents woke her up at 1:30 a.m. Monday with the words she dreaded to hear: It was time to leave their Las Vegas, N.M., home.
Sena, a senior and tennis player at Las Vegas Robertson High School, said she knew the day might come when her family might evacuate in advance of the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire. But the image of seeing the flames jump into the night sky about a mile from her home just southeast of Camp Luna are permanently burned in her memories.
“It’s pretty scary because we already had some people living with us from Pendaries, and we heard they had it near their house, but it made it through,” Sena said.
Sena is among dozens of athletes at Robertson and West Las Vegas high schools who have seen their seasons disrupted by the fire, which had scorched more than 160,000 acres as of Wednesday.
Both schools halted practices for all spring sports — tennis, track, baseball, softball and golf — starting Monday because of poor air quality.
The baseball team had its District 2-3A doubleheader against Raton on April 30 declared a no-contest by the New Mexico Activities Association, said Cardinals head baseball coach Leroy Gonzalez. On Wednesday, West Las Vegas announced Saturday’s home softball doubleheader against Santa Fe Indian School will now be played in Santa Fe.
Robertson freshman tennis player Theodore Williamson said he had faith the fire will not breach the town, but the smoke around the area affected his ability to practice on his own Monday. He and his family traveled to Albuquerque for the Class 1A-4A State Individual Tournament Tuesday and he managed to work out at a local court with doubles partner Esteban Medina.
“I try not to dwell on [the fire],” Williamson said.
The wildfire also impacted Robertson’s ability to transport athletes to events. Robertson athletic director and head tennis coach Juan Carlos Fulgenzi said Las Vegas City Schools did not approve using buses to travel to games or tournaments until noon Wednesday over concerns athletes and their families wouldn’t be able to return to town if evacuation orders changed and also because many athletes had already departed.
West Las Vegas athletic director Richard Tripp said the district will bus athletes to games and events. The baseball team will travel to Santa Fe Indian School for the first round of the Class 3A State Tournament on Friday, while track and field athletes will head to Albuquerque for the Class 3A state meet the same day.
Fulgenzi said the late change in the district’s busing policy meant players had to find their own way to Albuquerque Academy to compete in the Class 1A-4A tennis tournament that began Wednesday.
“It’s definitely an added stress,” Fulgenzi said. “You wouldn’t expect something like this in 100 years, or a long, long time. We just got out of COVID, and now you’re dealing with fires. It’s surreal, really. Everybody on the team is impacted one way or another by this, whether directly or indirectly.”
Sena drove her car, one packed with some of her belongings and family mementos from Rio Rancho, where she and her family are staying with an aunt since evacuating. She said she made sure to gather some items belonging to her grandmother, who died earlier this year, for the trip.
“My mom said to wash your uniforms and pack them up,” Sena said. “If you don’t have the rest of your clothes, that’s fine. Uniforms, documents, pictures, anything you need that is important, pack them in the car.”
Jeff Sena, Mikaella’s father, said he remained at the house to watch over it.
The scary part, he added, is watching the fire’s whack-a-mole antics.
“It will show up [to the west], in front of the house, then you see it to the right and it’s further away,” Sena said. “Then it comes back and it’s as close as it was before.”
This week was supposed to be about Sena and tennis doubles partner Stella Garcia trying to finish a stellar senior year by being part of four state title teams, having been Class 3A champions in volleyball and girls basketball teams. The Garcia-Sena duo are the top seed in the 1A-4A bracket, winning their first match 6-0, 6-0 over Luisa Andazola and Mayme Kuramochi of Santa Teresa.
The Lady Cardinals also are the second seed in the team tournament, so Sena and Garcia could bring home two state titles by the end of the week. Sena said that would be great but it’s not as important considering the wildfires threatening their hometown.
“Tennis is just a sport,” Sena said. “It’s a part of high school. Our home, where we’ve lived for so long, it could be gone.”
Still, the desire to achieve some sense of normalcy is palpable. Gonzalez said his team intends on playing in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A State Tournament on May 12 but said there is a chance it could forfeit because of the impact of the wildfires on the community.
In the meantime, he and his coaching staff are conducting virtual workouts to try to keep players in shape and ready to play. Gonzalez said the district plans to reopen schools Monday, but air quality might dictate whether teams can practice.
“We do have indoor facilities, but it’s tough for baseball and softball to be inside,” Gonzalez said. “It’s just not the same.”
Then again, nothing has been the same in Las Vegas for the past two weeks. And that probably won’t change for the foreseeable future.