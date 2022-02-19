LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Twice, dogs have killed cats Jane Lumsden cares for that live beneath her business.
The losses have left Lumsden, the owner of Semilla Natural Foods, and other Las Vegas residents frustrated with the city’s inability to retain animal control officers to help prevent such attacks.
Over the last eight years, 19 officers have come and gone. Now, both of the city's animal control officer positions and a supervisor position are vacant.
“No one wants to lose their pet to a vicious attack,” said Lumsden, whose 20-year-old cat was found dead three weeks ago.
“She was definitely killed by dogs,” Lumsden said. “She was very mangled up.”
Marshall Poole, chairman of the Animal Welfare Coalition of Northeastern New Mexico, also finds the situation frustrating. The city and San Miguel County contract with the nonprofit to run Las Vegas' animal shelter.
“For the second time in less than a year, the city has no animal control officers and [is] not enforcing animal ordinances, including [dogs] running at large and the requirement for rabies vaccines,” Poole said.
The Animal Welfare Coalition receives $129,677 annually from the city and $23,469 from the county to operate the 32-kennel shelter, which it has managed since 2013. But it depends on animal control officers to enforce the laws, including making sure dogs have rabies vaccines, are licensed and are not chained up or running loose.
“We see some horrible stuff,” Poole said. “Dogs are chained without food or water. Often puppies on chains for three years end up with chains embedded within the dog. There are always mistreated dogs.”
The coalition's Pet Center director, Tina Holguin, estimates only 10 percent of the city’s dogs have required licenses, which are free.
City manager Leo Maestas couldn’t be reached for comment on the lack of animal control officers.
Mayor Louie Trujillo said Las Vegas police are handling animal complaints until the positions are filled.
“This issue is important to me, and we continue to meet with AWC to address the issues,” Trujillo said.
Poole declined to comment on possible reasons the city has seen such a high turnover of animal control officers.
“All I know is that the revolving door of animal control officers needs to be stopped,” he said. “It needs to be developed into a specialized department with certified and equipped officers. It’s also a liability to the city.”
Holguin believes the turnover is a combination of low wages and lack of professional development for officers. The city in 2020 increased pay for the position to $14 an hour, up from $10 to $11 an hour, she said. The supervisor makes $16 an hour.
Animal control officers are required to have a high school diploma or GED and a driver’s license. New hires are trained and certified to handle animals, Poole said.
“It is very difficult to have effective enforcement of animal ordinances without properly selected, trained and experienced animal control officers,” he added.
The Animal Welfare Coalition was created in 2008 by residents who sought to address the cruelty toward and neglect of cats and dogs in and around Las Vegas. Volunteers assist with pet food, low-cost and free spay and neuter services, and rescuing, rehabilitating and finding forever homes for sick, injured and forgotten animals.
The coalition provides free spaying and neutering to 500 animals a year and finds homes for 97 percent of its dogs, Poole said.
The coronavirus pandemic has created additional challenges for the organization.
“The average stay in animal shelters across the county has risen from 40 days in 2019 to 80 days in 2021,” Poole said. “Our ability to transport the overpopulation of local unwanted animals to transport partners is way down because of short staffing and increased intakes in shelters across the country.”
