The Las Tusas Fire that ignited Wednesday in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains northwest of Las Vegas, N.M., has grown to 1,000 acres, according to State Forestry Division officials, and was burning without containment near communities still feeling the effects of last year's record-setting wildfire.
Evacuations ordered Wednesday remained in place, fire officials reported Thursday, and several structures have burned. More are threatened by the blaze as firefighters prepare for another day of high winds.
"A Red Flag Warning is in place for the area until 8 p.m. this evening. A Wind Advisory predicts winds from the west to northwest at 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph," the state agency reported.
The cause of the fire, which sparked on private land near the community of Sapello, remains under investigation.
A Type 3 Incident Management Team took over command of firefighting efforts Thursday morning, with the help of aircraft ordered from Colorado, the Forestry Division said. Crews from federal, state and local agencies were responding to the blaze, "and fire managers have implemented a full suppression strategy."
"Firefighters have confirmed that structures were lost and emergency responders are currently in the area assessing the damage," the report said.
Evacuation centers were organized at the Abe Montoya Recreation Center and Storrie Lake State Park in Las Vegas.
Crews were working to stop the fire's spread and to protect homes as darkness brought lower temperatures and wind speeds. But heavy gusts in the forecast Thursday are likely to hinder containment efforts.
The Las Tusas Fire is the second to ignite this week in an area struggling to recover from the historic wind-driven Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire that raged a year ago. The Las Cocas Fire in Mora County was largely contained Wednesday and remained at just 58 acres.
