A helicopter flies over the Las Tusas Fire near Sapello on Thursday. The fire has grown to 1,000 acres, according to State Forestry Division officials, and was burning without containment.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

The Las Tusas Fire that ignited Wednesday in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains northwest of Las Vegas, N.M., has grown to 1,000 acres, according to State Forestry Division officials, and was burning without containment near communities still feeling the effects of last year's record-setting wildfire.

Evacuations ordered Wednesday remained in place, fire officials reported Thursday, and several structures have burned. More are threatened by the blaze as firefighters prepare for another day of high winds.

"A Red Flag Warning is in place for the area until 8 p.m. this evening. A Wind Advisory predicts winds from the west to northwest at 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph," the state agency reported.

