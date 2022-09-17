LAS TRAMPAS — Featured in famous photos taken by John Collier in the early 1940s, a one-room schoolhouse in Las Trampas holds a special place in the hearts of community members — particularly among its elders. 

Now some residents want the Peñasco Independent School District to transfer ownership of the escuelita to the community.

"It's got sentimental value to a lot of us," said Alex Lopez, who along with his wife, Ruby, and several other Trampas residents is leading the effort to bring the escuelita under community ownership.

