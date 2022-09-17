LAS TRAMPAS — Featured in famous photos taken by John Collier in the early 1940s, a one-room schoolhouse in Las Trampas holds a special place in the hearts of community members — particularly among its elders.
Now some residents want the Peñasco Independent School District to transfer ownership of the escuelita to the community.
"It's got sentimental value to a lot of us," said Alex Lopez, who along with his wife, Ruby, and several other Trampas residents is leading the effort to bring the escuelita under community ownership.
Between the early 1900s and 1961, children in Las Trampas attended the little adobe school, located on the southwest corner of the community's historic plaza across from San José de la Gracia Church. It retains many original features, including its still-functioning school bell atop the roof.
Sitting inside the schoolhouse a few weekends ago, the Lopezes reminisced about the old days, when a wood stove was the sole source of heat for the little school.
"I remember that stove used to get red hot," Alex Lopez said, pointing to a couple of prints of photographs taken by Collier when he visited Trampas in 1943. "My mother and father went to school here. All but three of my 11 siblings went here."
In 1961, little schools in Las Trampas, Vadito and several other nearby communities were consolidated into one campus in Peñasco. At first, "the levels of education" among the various students "was a mess," Alex Lopez said.
He acknowledged with a smile the consolidated high school in Peñasco was where he and his future bride met.
After consolidation, "Peñasco [Independent School District] let communities take over the schools," he said, adding, "the Trampas Mutual Domestic Water Consumers Association adopted the Las Trampas escuelita in the early '80s."
In the ensuing years, the water association and other organizations, including Las Trampas Acequia No. 1 Association, the Trampas Land Grant and the Trampas Forest Council, have held their meetings at the schoolhouse. The little school building also served as a polling location until recently, and it continues to serve as a meeting place for political parties.
It is frequently the site of community and family celebrations. It's a community center of sorts but on a much smaller scale than the decommissioned school buildings in Taos County that were repurposed decades ago in places like Talpa.
"When U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández visited here, this is where she came; and Michicko Martin, the [regional] forester for the Forest Service," Ruby Lopez said, adding organizations and families who used the building over the years pitched in to "pay the light bills" and make improvements and repairs.
"We don't want anything to do with the county," said Alex Lopez, who is president of the water association and serves as its water operator. "One of the three political subdivisions of the state that uses it should take ownership. The mutual domestic is the most likely."
The water association currently has a $25, 25-year lease agreement with the school district that expires in 2024.
At a Peñasco school board meeting last month, Alex and Ruby Lopez, along with advocate Priscilla Lopez, spoke about the school's future.
"We've used it for ceramics classes, quilting, summer lunch programs and bridal and baby showers," Priscilla Lopez told the board. "We use it as a base for our harvest festival. I want you guys to understand — and I'm going to get emotional now — that the escuelita is as important to us as our church. It has significant cultural meaning to us."
"The Las Trampas community has been maintaining and improving it all this time," Alex Lopez said in his remarks to the board. "In early 1980s, the floor was rebuilt and the ceiling was rebuilt. In the 1990s, a front porch was constructed. We improved the electrical system, replaced windows and bought a new wood stove."
Carlos Abeyta, a former Peñasco superintendent who is now the school board's vice president, was receptive to the Trampas proposal and asked Superintendent Melissa Sandoval to start working on the preliminary steps for a property transfer.
"I believe in my heart that the school belongs to the community," Abeyta said at the meeting."I support the idea of transferring the schoolhouse. I suggest to the superintendent to begin working on the appraisals and everything else that's required with a transfer. We've had other transfers or other requests before, and it's taking more than a year to at least get an appraisal. We haven't received one yet."
Abeyta told The Taos News the district must receive all property transfer requests in writing but noted the school board previously "has approved the same type of requests from Vadito and for another little property that the school district owns in Peñasco. They have been appraised, and those are almost ready to come out. COVID slowed all this down."
He noted he was only expressing his opinion, which doesn't necessarily reflect the entire board's view.
Last month, representatives from the New Mexico Public School Facilities Authority and the state Public School Capital Outlay Council's staff preliminarily offered the Peñasco district the opportunity to replace it's aging and oversized main campus school buildings.
The district's minimum 40 percent share of the projected cost could come to as much as $13 million, an amount that would likely force the district to issue general obligation bonds and ask voters to approve a property tax mill levy.
Abeyta wasn't sure if liquidating decommissioned properties within the district would contribute to the district's ability to afford the school replacement project.
"I'm not sure it would help us any," he said, adding there were many escuelitas "scattered all over" the school district up until 1961.
Other district-owned properties, like a recently appraised structure in Peñasco that 65-year-old Abeyta recalls housing a dentist's office when he was young, have fallen into disrepair and become targets for vandals.
"The school district had them in Llano, Chamisal, Vadito" and in Ojo Sarco, Abeyta said.
"I feel like those little buildings should be going to their little communities. I think the school district has neglected them, and I believe they belong to the communities."