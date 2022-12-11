After a three-year hiatus, Las Posadas returned to the Santa Fe Plaza on Sunday evening, with a large crowd gathering for a procession around the square to reenact the nativity of Jesus.

The traditional event drew locals and tourists, who stuck around the Plaza gazebo to sing Christmas carols and eat biscochitos after the procession.

“They turn on the lights, and we come,” longtime Santa Fe resident Nance, who attended with her husband Ramon and their young grandsons, said. “We like to see the wonder through their eyes.”

