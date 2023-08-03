Cory Murchy harvests hops Thursday at El Rancho de Las Golondrinas that are used in the museum's signature beer. The hops will also be packaged and sold to home-brewers at the fifth annual Beer and Food Festival this weekend at Las Golondrinas.
Cory Murchy shows off harvested hops Thursday at El Rancho de Las Golondrinas. The hops are used in the museum’s signature beer. At the fifth annual Beer and Food Festival this weekend at Las Golondrinas, people can take part in the beer-making process by sitting down to help separate the papery cones of the hops from the bines, the long stems of the plant.
Cory Murchy shows off harvested hops Thursday at El Rancho de Las Golondrinas. The hops are used in the museum’s signature beer. At the fifth annual Beer and Food Festival this weekend at Las Golondrinas, people can take part in the beer-making process by sitting down to help separate the papery cones of the hops from the bines, the long stems of the plant.
Cory Murchy swears that, on a good day, he can see his field of hops grow before his eyes.
It’s no exaggeration: Hops are among the fastest-growing plants in the world, capable of growing up to about a foot in one sunny summer day.
The small hops field Murchy manages at El Rancho de las Golondrinas was a pandemic project for the living history museum southwest of Santa Fe. It has paid off with two successful harvests so far and a third one wrapping up this weekend.
The harvest will align with the museum’s fifth annual Beer and Food Festival, from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, a celebration of food traditions and brewing history in New Mexico.
The all-ages festival is a chance for people to get into history and get hands-on, museum director Daniel Goodman said.
“We hope to attract a little bit of everyone: families, hopefully some folks who haven’t discovered us yet and maybe some who haven’t been back since their fourth grade field trip,” Goodman said. “It’s just a fun, laid-back event.”
The 500-acre campus will be open for guests to roam, with games for kids, costumed interpreters and demonstrations of historical cooking methods such as baking bread in hornos, traditional earthen ovens.
The festival will feature live music both days, over 50 food and arts vendors, and products from 10 New Mexico breweries.
New Mexico, and Santa Fe in particular, has a rich brewing history that dates to the late 1800s, which few people know about, Goodman said.
During that period, an increase in traffic on the Santa Fe Trail connecting New Mexico and Missouri brought people — including beer-loving Germans — over from the Midwest and East Coast. A series of breweries opened in downtown Santa Fe. At one point, the Territory of New Mexico had 20 breweries in 12 towns, Goodman said.
At this weekend’s festival, people can take part in the beer-making process by sitting down to help separate the papery cones of the hops from the bines, the long stems of the plant.
Those cones contain an oil resin called lupulin, which is the flavoring component in beer. It is the “yellow gold” that all brewers want, Murchy said. Different varieties of hops have different bittering agents and aromas.
Through a partnership with Santa Fe’s Beer Creek Brewing Co., the museum uses the hops grown at Las Golondrinas to brew a collaboration beer called the Golondrinas Gold, an ale made using only ingredients grown in New Mexico.
“The first year it was good, the second year it was even better, so we just look forward to continuing that,” Murchy said.
The Beer and Food Festival is Las Golondrinas’ newest festival, and the third of seven festivals and large events held at the ranch this year.
People are encouraged to buy tickets in advance at tinyurl.com/v4pk58hk. Everyone over 21 must bring valid identification to drink.