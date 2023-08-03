Cory Murchy swears that, on a good day, he can see his field of hops grow before his eyes.

It’s no exaggeration: Hops are among the fastest-growing plants in the world, capable of growing up to about a foot in one sunny summer day.

The small hops field Murchy manages at El Rancho de las Golondrinas was a pandemic project for the living history museum southwest of Santa Fe. It has paid off with two successful harvests so far and a third one wrapping up this weekend.

Recommended for you