Angel Leyba was lost, confused and overwhelmed when she became pregnant with her first child eight years ago. Lacking support and resources, she felt daunted by the idea of motherhood but said Las Cumbres Community Services helped her take on the challenge.
The nonprofit organization is celebrating 50 years of aiding New Mexicans. It offers nearly
20 programs and services for children, families and adults with developmental disabilities in Santa Fe, Taos, Rio Arriba and Los Alamos counties. Its funding comes from grants, fundraisers and donations.
Leyba, now 30, of Santa Fe was referred to the organization by nurses at the hospital after she gave birth to her son, Elijah.
“I struggle with [post-traumatic stress disorder] and depression, so when I got pregnant, it was shocking to me,” she said. “I didn’t have literally anybody, so when they came in, they became like my family in a sense.”
Leyba participated in Las Cumbres’ Confident Parenting Home Visiting Program with her first child, as well as a second child. The program sends a home visitor with training in evidence-based parenting curriculums, safe sleep and other areas to help coach and assist parents.
“Honestly, I was not sure about having a home visitor,” Leyba said. “When I got into the program, I actually grew to love it because it was a big support in a time of need for me.”
Her home visitor helped her improve her confidence as a mother, emphasizing things she did well and sharing ways she could revise behaviors she’d learned from her parents, Leyba said.
When she became pregnant with her second child, she joined the ¡Que Cute! program, which is designed to help support women and improve maternal health and birth outcomes.
“I had already built a foundation and relationship with them, so it was nice having someone to go to the doctors with me, check in on me and make sure I’m taking care of myself as well as taking care of my 3-year-old,” Leyba said.
Las Cumbres, Spanish for “the peaks,” also encouraged her to accomplish personal goals outside of being a mom, such as working toward her GED diploma , taking courses at a community college and getting her driver’s license, she added.
When Leyba became pregnant the first time, she said, many around her doubted her ability to be a mother.
“A lot of people have apologized, but a lot of people are grateful to see where I’m at today not only as a woman but as a mother,” Leyba said. “And it feels so good.”
While Las Cumbres has several programs for new mothers and families in New Mexico, it also supports those who are reentering the realm of parenting responsibilities after receiving custody of their grandchildren.
Linda Bernal of Santa Fe is one of those people.
Bernal received custody of her first grandson in 2012, her 5-month-old grandson and 20-month-old granddaughter in 2019 as their mother was struggling with drug abuse.
As a 66-year-old single woman raising three grandkids, she said, Las Cumbres helped her stay sane during the stressful transition.
“It was overwhelming to be taking care of the little ones,” Bernal said. “Both of them had been born under the influence, so neither one slept through the night. I was up five, six times a night.”
Her granddaughter developed speech problems; Las Cumbres connected the family with a speech therapist.
Bernal encountered the same issue with her eldest grandson when she adopted him, she said. This was when she was introduced to the nonprofit.
“They were very helpful as far as getting him speech therapy,” Bernal said. “After he grew up a little bit and started school, I no longer needed all of those resources.”
She contacted the organization again in 2019 after taking in her two youngest grandchildren.
Las Cumbres not only connected her with a speech therapist but helped get the children into preschool programs and offered therapy to help the children process the trauma they had endured.
Bernal also connected with other grandparents undergoing the same experience through the organization, which provided the help and support she needed, she said.
“I made some friends and sometimes when the day gets rough, if you need someone to talk to, you could reach out to one of them and vice versa,” she said.
Many people who receive services are involved in multiple programs over time, said Robyn Covelli, director of development and communications for Las Cumbres.
Covelli said the organization has grown in “leaps and bounds” over the last 15 years. It serves around 7,000 people a year with almost 200 employees.
Las Cumbres also offers services for fathers and immigrants. Many clients are low-income and have no personal transportation.
Covelli said Las Cumbres’ work is often “behind the scenes” and woven into the fabric of other community service programs in New Mexico through partnerships and collaborations.
“What I have watched in the last 16 years is how incredibly and selflessly this team of staff rise to the challenge,” Covelli said. “They’re just some of the biggest-hearted people who you could ever want to meet.”
Emma Miramontes has been a job coach for adults with developmental disabilities at Las Cumbres for seven years. Her role aiding others in applying for and retaining jobs in Rio Arriba and Los Alamos counties is the most rewarding position she has had, Miramontes said.
Las Cumbres has helped adults get positions at companies in New Mexico such as the Rio Grande Sun newspaper, Rio Arriba County and Los Alamos Senior Center, according to its website.
Miramontes has been coaching 28-year-old Desirae Martinez, who has worked at a Las Cumbres office in Española for a year and a half.
“Desirea is a sweet girl; she’s willing to learn anything, ready for a new task if they’re given to her,” Miramontes said. “She goes above and beyond in what she’s doing.”
Martinez said she enjoys working with her job coach and loves her role. Her favorite work includes taking phone calls and taking food to the preschool classrooms on Fridays.
“Las Cumbres made a big difference in my life,” she said.
As it grows, the organization is not immune to challenges.
Transportation to remote residences can be an obstacle for programs that require home visits, Covelli said. Las Cumbres also hopes to reduce wait times for clients.
Lastly, it hopes to destigmatize accessing behavioral health services.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.