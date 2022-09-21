Robert and Kim Yacone

Robert and Kim Yacone in their Deming restaurant Forghedaboudit in 2016.

 Jesse Moya/Deming Headlight file photo

LAS CRUCES — The owner of a Las Cruces restaurant is dead of gunshot wounds, and her husband, a chef, is charged with first-degree murder following a shootout at the couple's home with Doña Ana County deputies that left him hospitalized with injuries.

Kim Yacone, 48, the owner of Forghedaboudit Southwest Italian Cuisine in Picacho Hills, was shot to death Sunday night in the master bedroom of the home she shared with her husband, 59-year-old Robert Yacone, Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart said.

The Republican Party of New Mexican issued a statement on Kim Yacone's death, saying she was a member of the Doña Ana County Republican Party's Executive Committee.

