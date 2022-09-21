LAS CRUCES — The owner of a Las Cruces restaurant is dead of gunshot wounds, and her husband, a chef, is charged with first-degree murder following a shootout at the couple's home with Doña Ana County deputies that left him hospitalized with injuries.
Kim Yacone, 48, the owner of Forghedaboudit Southwest Italian Cuisine in Picacho Hills, was shot to death Sunday night in the master bedroom of the home she shared with her husband, 59-year-old Robert Yacone, Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart said.
The Republican Party of New Mexican issued a statement on Kim Yacone's death, saying she was a member of the Doña Ana County Republican Party's Executive Committee.
“This was a real tragedy, and our hearts go out to Kim’s family and friends,” said Kim Skaggs, executive director of the state GOP and chair of the Doña Ana County Republican Party. “This was a senseless act of violence and a blow to the Doña Ana County GOP and the entire community. All of us express our sympathies, and our thoughts and prayers go out to Kim’s family and friends."
Stewart said in a news conference Tuesday a 911 call about the incident came in at 7:42 p.m. Sunday from the couple's son, Nick Yacone, 21, who said he had discovered his mother dead from a gunshot wound. A 12-gauge shotgun lay on a countertop, he said, adding he feared his father might take his own life.
A criminal complaint filed Tuesday says Nick Yacone was alerted about the situation by his older sister, Caleigh Yacone, who had called him from her home in New York state to say she had spoken with their father and he had confessed to shooting their mother.
According to the complaint, Robert Yacone returned to the home shortly after the couple's son found his mother. Robert Yacone crashed his vehicle in the home's garage, the complaint says, and the son told detectives his father appeared to have been drinking.
The son left the home.
Stewart said Kim Yacone also had a 17-year-old child with special needs, who had run to a neighbor's house after his mother was shot. The neighbor also called 911.
Deputies forced their way into the home and and learned Robert Yacone was there, Stewart said. Deputies found Kim Yacone dead, with wounds to her face and back. The deputies also spoke with her husband, who was on a balcony attached to the bedroom. Robert Yacone told deputies he had a handgun, Stewart said, and a crisis negotiator immediately began seeking his surrender.
Over an hour after the initial 911 call, Stewart said shots were exchanged between Robert Yacone and three deputies, and Yacone suffered gunshot wounds to the upper torso and an arm. He was taken to a local hospital.
As a standard procedure, the three deputies involved in the incident are on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated by a multiagency task force.
Stewart said Robert Yacone was expected to survive his injuries and may be released from the hospital, where he is under guard, within the next week.
An arrest warrant was issued for him Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder as well as receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon.
Stewart said the teen was believed to be safe in the custody of adult siblings.
The Yacones began Forghedaboudit as a pizza business in 2013 when they lived in Deming. The business grew and the Yacones were well-known for their involvement with local charity efforts. As the business grew and gathered national awards, the couple expanded to a Las Cruces location.
The Yacones also came to be known for their behavior, including loud arguments in view of customers, controversial social media posts and repeated criminal complaints against Robert Yacone.
He pleaded no contest in 2014 to felony child abuse, court records show. He faced charges in a road rage incident in Deming in 2018, when he was accused of pointing a handgun at a motorist. He accepted a plea deal in the case in which he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Stewart said the sheriff's office had responded to the couple's home more than a dozen times since January, two of which were for reports of a domestic disturbance.
In 2020, Robert Yacone was arrested on a domestic battery charge, but it was dropped.
Kim Yacone filed petitions this year seeking protective orders against her husband due to allegations of domestic violence in February, March and August. Her husband filed two counter-petitions accusing her of abuse.
Kim Yacone repeatedly asked the court to dismiss orders of protection, saying she and her husband were undergoing counseling.
She filed for a divorce in February, according to court records, but appeared to pause the process in March. In August, she requested a hearing and a judge was assigned to the case. In recent weeks, she posted messages in various local Facebook groups seeking to sell some of her belongings, indicating she planned to move out of her home.
State District Judge Mary Rosner signed a temporary protective order Sept. 16, ordering Kim Yacone to leave the home and giving temporary custody of the teen to her husband.