A Las Cruces man who has worked as a fishing guide in Southern Colorado faces charges of crimes against wildlife after he let his dog chase down and kill a young deer and then caused an uproar when he posted about it on social media.
A Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer cited 36-year-old Michael Garcia on July 23 with illegal possession of wildlife, allowing his dog to harass wildlife and taking wildlife in an unlawful manner.
Wildlife manager Rick Basagoitia called the incident “disturbing” in a news release this week.
“We’ve heard from many members of the public wanting CPW to investigate,” Basagoitia said. “Information that they’ve provided has been greatly helpful to CPW efforts.”
The incident took place near the Conejos River, a tributary of the Rio Grande in the eastern San Juan Mountains, where Garcia was working as a fishing guide, the state agency said.
Garcia later reportedly posted on social media photos and video of his dog mauling the dead fawn.
Someone saw the post and reported it to the state’s anti-poaching program, the agency said.
The posts have since been deleted.
Multiple news outlets posted screenshots of the fawn’s killing, blurring parts of the image because it is graphic.
The Durango Herald reported that it had been sent the video but chose not to share it. The newspaper said the video showed Garcia’s blue heeler, Gus, tearing apart the fawn.
Garcia did not try to stop the attack, only yelling his dog’s name twice in the 10-second video, the paper reported.
In a caption to the video, Garcia wrote, “Gus provided the best action at the end of the day. Got his first big game kill!!” according to the paper.
KDVR in Denver reported that Garcia later apologized on social media, calling his video and photos of the attack “offensive.” Garcia wrote that the incident had been “a freak accident,” and said he had been trying to get the fawn away from his dog “while fighting off the mother doe.”
In addition to more than $1,300 in fines, Garcia faces the possibility of having his hunting and fishing license suspended for between one and five years, the Colorado agency said.