The Las Cruces International Film Festival plans to honor Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham with a Hero Award for her support of the film industry in New Mexico.
According to a news release the film festival issued Tuesday, Lujan Grisham plans to accept the honor during a presentation at the Allen Theatres Cineport 10 on Thursday evening.
Shortly after taking office in 2019, Lujan Grisham signed legislation expanding tax credits for film and television productions in a bid to bring more business to New Mexico’s studios, as well as its cinematic mesas and small towns. The bill also committed funds to pay off up to $225 million in tax credits the state owed to the film and television industry. She has since spoken repeatedly about the importance of the film business to the state's economic development.
The festival runs March 2-6.
