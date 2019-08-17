LAS CRUCES — A Las Cruces shelter dog named Monte is making it big in Hollywood after being selected to star in Disney’s live-action remake of its 1955 classic animated film, Lady and the Tramp, a story about puppy love.
The film, available Nov. 12 only on Disney’s new streaming service, Disney Plus, features other rescue dogs voiced by celebrities. Monte, who will be playing the lovable Tramp, will be voiced by Justin Theroux.
The canine cast also includes a beautiful and talented cocker spaniel named Rose who is playing Lady and will be voiced by Tessa Thompson, Sam Elliott as Trusty the Bloodhound, Janelle Monáe as Peg, Ashley Jensen as Jock and Benedict Wong as Bull.
Monte, a 2-year-old handsome terrier mix, was rescued from the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley in Las Cruces by HALO Animal Rescue in Phoenix in April 2018.
Heather Allen, President and CEO of HALO Animal Rescue, said the animal rescue organization partners with multiple shelters, which is how Monte ended up at HALO.
“The Mesilla Valley animal shelter sent us a load of dogs. They usually send us 50 at a time, and Monte was a part of that lucky load on April 26, 2018,” Allen said.
Allen said the shelter notes on Monte were very positive.
“His notes said he was super friendly, greets people right away, gives kisses, loves attention, he knows how to sit, and walks well on a leash,” Allen said. “He didn’t look like what he does in his movie photo. His terrier hair wasn’t full grown and he was still maturing.”
Allen said she knew Monte was special and had star quality when animal trainers from Hollywood came scouting for dogs.
“We knew that they were potentially seeking a dog for Hollywood, but we didn’t know why,” Allen said. “It was top secret; they were looking for a particular look and we weren’t sure for what.”
Allen said Monte was adopted by the animal trainers and when not filming he lives a happy, normal life with his family.
“They send us photos of him from home. He has a great family,” Allen said.
Allen said she is happy Disney chose to go with rescue dogs because it shows people another side of mixed breeds and helps these mutts find a loving home.
“It’s special when these things happen. It helps show the world that shelter animals are wonderful and people can find their next best friend there,” she said. “They could also be highly trained to be in movies. It shows that they’re not a bunch of broken and discarded animals. They make great family pets as well.”