A Las Cruces health technology company is testing an app with five Austrian professional soccer teams to track COVID-19 exposure risk among players, a creation that has the potential to help other sports leagues as they begin to restart their seasons.
Electronic Caregiver was subcontracted by Paracelsus Medical University in Salzburg, Austria, to develop the Wallpass app for the Austrian Football Bundesliga, the country’s top soccer league.
Development and deployment of the app are on a fast track.
“Conceptualization of the app began on May 12, initial testing of app functionality began May 22 and we provided the app for review to the university on June 2,” said David Keeley, chief technology officer at Electronic Caregiver. “Teams will be using the app for about three months, and then hopefully we meet with success and we can extend and expand through the entire league for the 2021 season.”
The Austrian Bundesliga resumed play Tuesday.
Electronic Caregiver, which doubled in size in 2019 to 150 employees, creates products that help monitor blood pressure, oxygen levels, weight and temperature, and can even alert doctors if readings are abnormal. The company was founded in 2010 and has 10,000 customers in the U.S.
“We were doing telehealth before telehealth became a buzzword,” said Stephanie Guadian, the company's public relations director.
Electronic Caregiver doesn’t plan to stop with Austria or soccer.
“We are currently in active discussion options on using this and other solutions we are developing in response to COVID-19 with some other leagues and organizations across multiple sports and levels,” Keeley said.
Austrian soccer players will download the app, which will collect data on physiology, standard training and competition, recovery and COVID-19 or infectious disease exposure risk. Paracelsus researchers will review the data and determine a player’s ability to play safely.
Geopositioning correlated to known COVID-19 hot spots can quantify a player’s exposure risks based on heat map comparisons, Keeley said.
“We’re trying to show that the risk of returning to play is minimal with enhanced safety procedures,” Keeley said.
Electronic Caregiver and Paracelsus are collaborating with the University of Salzburg and the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center in Austria to help maintain overall athlete and staff members’ health, according to an Electronic Caregiver news release.
“From a medical perspective, it is very important to gain and analyze data regarding risk factors and prevention approaches against COVID-19 in professional sports to get a better understanding and improve safety as best as possible for team sport athletes,” Maria Flamm, head of the Institute of General, Family and Preventive Medicine at Paracelsus, said in a statement.
The Wallpass technology also has Electronic Caregiver thinking beyond sports.
“I could see this technology used in schools,” Keeley said. “I could see it used in places of business. I could see it used for organizations that want to host large gatherings. I see its applicability across a wide range of scenarios and use cases.”
