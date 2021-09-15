Las Cruces City Councilor Gabe Vasquez announced Wednesday he is seeking the Democratic nomination in the 2nd Congressional District.
Vasquez is the first Democrat to officially launch a campaign, though state Sen. Siah Correa Hemphill of Silver City told The New Mexican earlier this week she is considering a run for the seat.
Republican Yvette Herrell of Alamogordo is the incumbent in a district that has been hotly contested over the past two election cycles.
Vasquez, 37, is a New Mexico State University graduate, and has served as executive director of the Hispano Chamber of Commerce de Las Cruces, according to a news release. He also was an aide to U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich.
Vasquez was born in El Paso and raised in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. He has lived in Las Cruces since 2002.
