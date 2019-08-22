LAS CRUCES — The city of Las Cruces will no longer use Roundup to control weeds on city property after its remaining supply of the product is used, following a City Council vote Monday.
Las Cruces landscaping staff and contractors have used Roundup, a product manufactured by Monsanto that contains the chemical glyphosate as its active ingredient, for weed control across the city, from streets, sidewalks and medians to city office buildings, vacant lots, the runway at the municipal airport and other city properties.
Parks and recreation Director Sonia Delgado told the City Council on Monday that the city’s supplies of the product are nearly gone.
Monday’s resolution bars future use of herbicides containing glyphosate, a chemical developed by Monsanto in the 1970s and used widely in the U.S.
After developing the active ingredient in its patented herbicide, Monsanto subsequently developed genetically modified crops engineered to withstand exposure to glyphosate, which encouraged more use of the product on farmlands.
Traces of the chemical have been detected in consumer food products, prompting calls for banning the chemical pending more research on its toxicity and links to cancer and other illnesses.
The World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer determined in 2015 it is ” probably carcinogenic,” although the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency considers it safe when used as directed and the European Food Safety Authority judged it ” unlikely to be carcinogenic to humans” in 2017.
In 2018, a jury in San Francisco awarded a $289 million judgment against Monsanto on behalf of a groundskeeper at a local school district diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma after using glyphosate-based products for years. The company argued that its product is safe for use and not carcinogenic. The award was later reduced to $78.5 million.
The Las Cruces City Council also voted Monday to establish a committee to advise the city on creating an integrated pest management policy, which does not exist.
Councilor Gill Sorg, a former pesticide specialist with the Montana Department of Agriculture, pointed to contradictory conclusions from research into glyphosate, cautioning his colleagues that “the jury is out” on the chemical’s dangers. He nonetheless voted in favor of the ban.
Sorg and Assistant City Manager David Dollahan both said a comprehensive strategy for dealing with weeds and pests would require varied approaches in different locations, such as vacant lots versus landscaped medians in areas with traffic.
“We’ve been fortunate up until now that we’re able to rely on the use of Roundup because it is the most — with all of its faults and the concerns in the community — it has proven to be the most effective tool that we have,” Dollahan said.